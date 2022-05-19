European Cybersecurity Budget Survey Report 2022: Focus on France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom

DUBLIN, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Cybersecurity Responsibility, Spending and Posture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study surveyed budget influencing executives in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The respondent profile is 20% C-level executives, 12% executive management, 34% director-level, 17% middle management, 9% senior management, and 8% manager-level.

This research provides a view inside the minds of cybersecurity technology end-users to determine what concerns them, what their security posture is, and what is most important to them when making purchasing decisions.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the remote working trend by at least 20 years across Europe. To enable remote workers, digital transformation initiatives that were intended to be rolled out over a period of years instead occurred in weeks or months.

In the process, security issues were initially pushed aside or ignored altogether in the rush to enable remote workers and protect productivity. That resulted in many organizations unintentionally increasing cyber risk and needing to reexamine security postures.

It also provides insight on the security implications for European companies as a new and far-reaching second Cold War has erupted between Russia and the democratically aligned European allies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Methodology

Respondent Profile

2. Key Findings

3. Cybersecurity Responsibility in Organizations

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

4. COVID-19 Impact on Cybersecurity Budgets

Cybersecurity Budgets in the COVID-19 Era

Cybersecurity Budgets in 2021 and Expectations for 2022

5. Security Concerns, Impact, and Posture

French Organizations' Cybersecurity Concerns

German Organizations' Cybersecurity Concerns

Italian Organizations' Cybersecurity Concerns

Spanish Organizations' Cybersecurity Concerns

UK Organizations' Cybersecurity Concerns

French Cyber Incidents' Impact

German Cyber Incidents' Impact

Italian Cyber Incidents' Impact

Spanish Cyber Incidents' Impact

UK Cyber Incidents' Impact

Cyber Incidents' Impact on European Organizations

Cybersecurity Posture Self-assessment

6. Security Maturity - A Cluster Analysis

Security Maturity - Cluster Analysis Methodology

Security Maturity Classifications

Technology-focused Security Maturity - United States vs. Europe

vs. Technology-focused Security Maturity and Revenue

Technology-focused Security Maturity

7. Security Barriers and Purchasing Intent

Barriers to Making Organizations More Secure

Choosing Cybersecurity Products and Services

The Most Desired Security Additions for French Organizations

The Most Desired Security Additions for German Organizations

The Most Desired Security Additions for Italian Organizations

The Most Desired Security Additions for Spanish Organizations

The Most Desired Security Additions for UK Organizations

