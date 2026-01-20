European cybersecurity group Allurity appoints Henrik Brinkhagen as CEO of ID North

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- European cybersecurity group Allurity is pleased to announce the appointment of Henrik Brinkhagen as CEO of ID North, one of its specialised cybersecurity companies focused on identity security. With extensive experience in leadership, strategy and advisory services, Henrik will lead ID North's continued growth journey by strengthening customer relationships and further developing the company's position as a trusted identity security partner in the Nordic market.

Henrik Brinkhagen succeeds Jens Björkman, who stepped down from his role as CEO in October 2025. Jens played an important role in developing ID North's identity security offering and establishing a strong foundation for the company's continued growth within the Allurity group.

This leadership appointment marks an important milestone in ID North's journey as demand for robust identity and access security continues to grow across all industries. As a specialist within identity security, ID North supports organisations in building secure, scalable and resilient identity foundations that enable digital trust and business growth.

Henrik Brinkhagen brings valuable experience from senior leadership roles within consulting and professional services, where he has worked closely with management teams and boards to drive transformation, operational excellence and long-term value creation.

Most recently, he led Skydda Group as Group CEO at Bergman & Beving Safety AB, a supplier of personal protective equipment across the Nordics and Central Europe. His background combines strategic insight with a strong customer- and people-centric perspective, positioning him well to lead ID North into its next chapter.

"We are delighted to welcome Henrik Brinkhagen as CEO of ID North," says Frida Westerberg, CEO of Allurity. "Henrik brings a strong combination of leadership experience, strategic capability and an entrepreneurial mindset. He will play a key role in ID North's continued growth journey which is all about supporting customers with strong identity security solutions."

"I am excited to take on the role as CEO of ID North," says Henrik Brinkhagen. "ID North has a strong reputation, deep expertise and a highly skilled team. Together, we will continue to develop our offering, deepen partnerships with our customers and help organisations build secure and future-ready identity environments."

A united European force for a safe digital future

Allurity continues to expand rapidly across Europe through organic growth and the acquisition of best-in-class cybersecurity companies. With close to 800 experts across 18 countries, the group has built one of the strongest cybersecurity footprints in Europe.

Within this European cybersecurity group, ID North plays a strategic role as a specialist in identity and access security – an increasingly critical foundation for organisations seeking to build digital trust and long-term resilience. With Henrik Brinkhagen as CEO, ID North enters its next growth phase with a clear focus on strengthening customer value, deepening partnerships and further advancing its identity security capabilities in line with evolving market needs.

Under Henrik's leadership, ID North will continue to support organisations in securing digital identities, reducing risk and building resilient identity infrastructures that enable both business growth and compliance in an increasingly regulated environment. By combining deep local expertise with the strength of the Allurity group, ID North enables customers to navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape with confidence.

For more information, please contact:

Maria Lörne

CMO, Allurity

[email protected] | allurity.com

About Allurity

Allurity is a tech-enabled cybersecurity services group with a mission to enable a safe digital world. With almost 800 cyber specialists across Europe, Allurity serves clients globally through a comprehensive range of cybersecurity services. These include both proactive and reactive services and software, such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), 24x7x365 managed detection and response (MDR), incident response, and proactive tech-enabled consulting.

Allurity is backed by Trill Impact, a pioneering impact investor with a commitment to innovation and positive societal impact.

allurity.com

About ID North

ID North is a specialised identity security company helping organisations protect what matters most: people, data and trust. The company supports organisations in securing and controlling digital identities and access, strengthening resilience, and reducing risk in an increasingly complex digital environment.

Identity security is a foundational part of modern cybersecurity and essential to protecting sensitive information and maintaining confidence across digital environments. Through deep expertise in identity and access management, ID North supports organisations in establishing strong and reliable identity foundations.

id-north.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/allurity/r/european-cybersecurity-group-allurity-appoints-henrik-brinkhagen-as-ceo-of-id-north,c4294494

The following files are available for download: