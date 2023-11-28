European Cybersecurity Landscape End-User Survey - Cybersecurity Budget Allocation and Risk Perceptions

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Voice of the Enterprise Security Customer-Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a comprehensive analysis of the European cybersecurity landscape, encompassing the security posture of organizations, cybersecurity responsibilities within organizations, factors influencing the choice of cybersecurity solutions, and projected procurement trends into 2023.

Based on a global survey conducted across six industry verticals, this study offers valuable insights into cybersecurity practices and strategies employed by organizations throughout France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

The report assesses the current security posture of European organizations, identifying their main concerns and vulnerabilities in safeguarding digital assets. It sheds light on the roles and responsibilities assigned to cybersecurity professionals, revealing insights into outsourcing and resource allocation for cybersecurity measures.

Additionally, the study analyses the factors that influence the selection of cybersecurity solutions by European organizations. It explores anticipated shifts in spending patterns, emerging technologies, and market dynamics that will shape organizations' procurement decisions in the region, enabling stakeholders to align their strategies accordingly.

In summary, this report is a resource for cybersecurity vendors, service providers, and other stakeholders seeking to comprehend the European cybersecurity landscape and seize emerging opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Research Objectives and Methodology
  • Key Findings
  • Responsibility and Teams
  • Cybersecurity Budget Allocation
  • Cybersecurity and Risk Perceptions
  • Common Cyberattacks and their Consequences
  • Three Countries - Three Stories
  • Stakeholders' Priorities and Motivations
  • Automation and Fine-tuning
  • Summary

