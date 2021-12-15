European Cycling Market Trends & Forecast Report 2021-2025 Featuring Giant, Merida, Accell Group, & Trek Bicycle

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Cycling Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a regional analysis of the cycling market, including the following regions: Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the cycling market.

The bicycle industry is segmented into traditional bikes, electric bikes and parts, accessories & clothing. Traditional bikes refers to a bicycle, which is a human-powered, pedal-driven, single-track vehicle, having two wheels attached to a frame, one behind the other, whereas, electric bikes which are cycles with an integrated electric motor used to assist propulsion.

The parts, accessories and clothing (commonly abbreviated as PAC) which can be subdivided on the basis of its product type (Spare Parts, Accessories, and Clothing), on the basis of its end users (Men, Women, and kids), and by sales channels (offline and online).

While most of the industries worldwide suffered a negative impact of COVID-19, the cycling market witnessed a positive impact on it. There was a sudden rise in the demand for cycles, especially for the electric bikes. This owed to the European Union concern to stand by the achievement of the zero-emission by 2030 goal as declared during the Paris-Climate Agreement in 2015. Most of the European countries like Belgium, Denmark, Hungary, Latvia, and many more focused on cycling industry to persuade revival of their economy by contributing to the improvising the cycling infrastructure.

The European cycling market has increased significantly during the years 2017-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The European cycling market is expected to increase due to the increasing enthusiasm to ride a cycle, preferences for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and the protective attitude of people towards the environment in recent times. Yet the market faces some challenges such as volatile pricing of raw materials, high maintenance cost, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall cycling market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The European cycling market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The manufacturers of cycling and e-bikes produce different types of products to cater to the needs of various sectors.

The key players of the European Cycling market are Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Accell Group NV, and Trek Bicycle Corporation are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Cycle: An Introduction

2.2 Cycling Business Distribution

2.2.1 Traditional Bikes Segmentation

2.2.2 Electric Bikes Segmentation

2.2.3 Parts, Accessories and Clothing (PAC) Segmentation

2.3 History of Cycle: Timeline

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 European Cycling Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 European Cycling Market by Value

3.1.2 European Cycling Market by Product Type (Traditional Bikes, Electric Bikes, & Parts,Accessories, and Clothing (PAC))

3.2 European Cycling Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 European Traditional Bikes Market by Value

3.2.2 European Electric Bikes Market by Value

3.2.3 European Parts, Accessories, and Clothing (PAC) Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Germany Cycling Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Germany Cycling Market by Value

4.1.2 Germany Traditional Bikes Market by Value

4.1.3 Germany Electric-Bikes Market by Value

4.1.4 Germany Electric-Bikes Market Value by Distribution Channel

4.1.5 Germany PAC Market by Value

4.1.6 Germany PAC Market Value by Distribution Channel

4.2 France Cycling Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 France Cycling Market by Value

4.2.2 France Traditional Bikes Market by Value

4.2.3 France Electric Bikes Market by Value

4.2.4 France PAC Market by Value

4.3 Italy Cycling Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Italy Cycling Market by Value

4.3.2 Italy Traditional Bikes Market by Value

4.3.3 Italy Electric Bikes Market by Value

4.3.4 Italy PAC Market by Value

4.4 Spain Cycling Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Spain Cycling Market by Value

4.4.2 Spain Traditional Bikes Market by Value

4.4.3 Spain Electric Bikes Market by Value

4.4.4 Spain PAC Market by Value

4.5 Rest of Europe Cycling Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Rest of Europe Cycling Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 COVID Impact on European Traditional Bikes Market

5.2 COVID Impact on European E-Bike Market

5.3 COVID Impact on European Public Transportation

5.4 COVID Impact on European Economy

5.5 COVID Impact on European Cycling Funds

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Raising Health Conscious Population in Europe

6.1.2 Rising Concern over CO2 Emission

6.1.3 Increasing Traffic Congestion

6.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.5 Volatile Fuel Prices

6.1.6 Growing Tourism in Europe

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1. Volatile Pricing of Aluminum

6.2.2 High Maintenance Cost

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Surging Demand for Renewable Consumption

6.3.2 Falling Down Of Lithium-ion-Battery Prices

6.3.3 Use of Bamboo E-Bike Frame

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 European Cycling and Electric Bike Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 European Cycling and Electric Bike Online Market Players Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategy

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

Accell Group NV

Trek Bicycle Corporation

