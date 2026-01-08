European deep-tech company Willo emerges from stealth with demonstration of alignment-free wireless power

HELSINKI and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly two years in stealth, Willo Technologies Oy ("Willo"), a European deep-tech company, today announced its public launch, unveiling a working system that demonstrates wireless power delivery without alignment or directional targeting, a long-standing challenge in the field of wireless power.

Founders of Willo Technologies, from left to right: Dr. Nam Ha-Van (CTO), Marko Voutilainen (President), and Harri Santamala (CEO). Photo courtesy of Willo Technologies. Image may be used for editorial purposes in coverage of Willo Technologies.

Willo is demonstrating the delivery of power wirelessly over the air to devices while they are moving, rotating freely through 360 degrees, and operating with full misalignment. Multiple devices can be powered simultaneously. The system does not rely on pads, ports, line-of-sight, or directional beaming. The demonstration takes place in person in the company's demo suite, and recording is not permitted.

Historically, alignment constraints have limited wireless power systems to charging pads, coils, or tightly controlled environments, leaving physical cables as the default across industries such as robotics, industrial automation, and emerging spatial computing systems. Willo says its system behaves differently and is now being shown publicly for the first time.

"Most wireless power systems depend on alignment or directionality," said Nam Ha-Van, PhD, co-founder and CTO of Willo. "The hard part isn't making power wireless, it's keeping it working as devices move and rotate. That's what our system is designed to handle."

The company emphasizes that this announcement is not a consumer product launch, nor a commercial partnership announcement.

"Wireless power has been promised for decades," said Harri Santamala, co-founder and CEO of Willo. "Many systems stop working once devices move or rotate. That history is why we're starting with demonstrations, not promises."

Willo's founding team combines academic research with large-scale hardware execution. Its in-house research group includes post-doctoral scientists from universities in Europe, the United States, and Japan. Its hardware and industrial leadership includes Jonne Harju, former Design Director of Hardware at Microsoft, and Petteri Kotaniemi, who previously led manufacturing and supply chains at Oura and has spent more than a decade building and scaling manufacturing and test systems at companies including Microsoft and Nokia. Harri Santamala previously co-founded deep-tech company Sensible4, which grew to over 100 employees.

Interest from global original equipment manufacturers has led to early discussions around paid proof-of-concept projects, though no commercial agreements are being announced at launch.

"Almost every physical system is built around an assumption that power comes from a cable," said Marko Voutilainen, co-founder, President, and Chair of the Board at Willo. "It's also the main reason physical systems still struggle to be truly autonomous. Until that changes, autonomy remains constrained."

Willo operates globally, with activity across Europe, the United States, and Japan, and is headquartered in Finland.

The company will host a limited number of in-person briefings and demonstrations for journalists and industry partners over the coming weeks.

Founded in Finland, Willo Technologies Oy is a European deep-tech company developing next-generation wireless power systems. The company focuses on addressing fundamental physical constraints in power delivery, enabling new capabilities across industrial, robotic, and spatial computing systems. Willo combines advanced academic research with real-world hardware and manufacturing expertise.

