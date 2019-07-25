European Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025: Analyzed by Subsystem, UAV Type, Technology, End-user, Application, Frame, Range, Propulsion, Endurance, MTOW, Launching Mode, and Country

DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Defense & Security Drones Market by Subsystem, UAV Type, Technology, End-user, Application, Frame, Range, Propulsion, Endurance, MTOW, Launching Mode, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Defense & Security Drones Market Reached $1.66 Billion in 2018, Representing the Third Largest Regional Market in the World, and is Expected to Exhibit a 9.26% Growth per Annum During 2019-2025



This report provides historical market data for 2014-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts to 2025.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe defense & security drones market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints & Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market are forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe defence & security drones market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, UAV Type, Technology, End-user, Application, Frame, Range, Propulsion, Endurance, MTOW, Launching Mode, and Country.



Based on the subsystem, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Service

Based on UAV type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE)

High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE)

Tactical Unmanned Air Vehicle (TUAV)

Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)

Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV)

Based on technology, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

Semi-autonomous Drones

Autonomous Drones

Remotely Operated Drones

Based on end-user, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Army

Air Force

Navy and Marine

Government and Police

Based on application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Defence (further split into Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition (ISRT); Battle Damage Management; Combat Operations; Delivery and Transportation; Border Management)

Security (Police Investigation; Traffic Monitoring; Disaster Management; Search and Rescue; Others)

Based on frame type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Fixed-wing

Rotary-wing

Hybrid/Transitional

Based on range, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)

Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)

Based on propulsion, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Battery Powered

Fuel Cell Powered

Hybrid Cell Powered

Based on endurance, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.



2-6 Hours

>6 Hours

Based on MTOW, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

<_5 />

25-150 Kilograms

>150 Kilograms

Based on launching mode, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Vertical Take-off

Automatic Take-off and Landing

Catapult Launcher

Hand Launched

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by UAV Type, Application, Frame, and Range over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe defence & security drones market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players

AeroVironment, Inc.

Aeryon Labs

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

(AVIC) BAE Systems plc

Boeing

Challis Heliplane UAV Inc

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

CybAero AB

Denel Dynamics

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FT SISTEMAS S.A.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Lockheed Martin

MMist Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Prox Dynamics AS

Proxy Technologies Inc.

Safran S.A.

Schiebel

Textron Inc.

Thales S.A.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Subsystem

3.1 Market Overview by Subsystem

3.2 Europe Hardware Market of Defense & Security Drones 2014-2025

3.3 Europe Software Market of Defense & Security Drones 2014-2025

3.4 Europe Service Market of Defense & Security Drones 2014-2025



4 Segmentation of Europe Market by UAV Type

4.1 Market Overview by UAV Type

4.2 Europe Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Market 2014-2025

4.3 Europe High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Market 2014-2025

4.4 Europe Tactical Unmanned Air Vehicle (TUAV) Market 2014-2025

4.5 Europe Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Market 2014-2025

4.6 Europe Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market 2014-2025



5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Technology

5.1 Market Overview by Technology

5.2 Europe Semi-autonomous Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025

5.3 Europe Autonomous Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025

5.4 Europe Remotely Operated Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025



6 Segmentation of Europe Market by End-user

6.1 Market Overview by End-user

6.2 Europe Defense & Security Drones Market for Army 2014-2025

6.3 Europe Defense & Security Drones Market for Air Force 2014-2025

6.4 Europe Defense & Security Drones Market for Navy and Marine 2014-2025

6.5 Europe Defense & Security Drones Market for Government and Police 2014-2025



7 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

7.1 Market Overview by Application

7.2 Europe Defense Drones Market 2014-2025

7.2.1 Europe Market of Defense Drones for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition (ISRT) 2014-2025

7.2.2 Europe Market of Defense Drones for Battle Damage Management 2014-2025

7.2.3 Europe Market of Defense Drones for Combat Operations 2014-2025

7.2.4 Europe Market of Defense Drones for Delivery and Transportation 2014-2025

7.2.5 Europe Market of Defense Drones for Border Management 2014-2025

7.3 Europe Security Drones Market 2014-2025

7.3.1 Europe Market of Security Drones for Police Investigation 2014-2025

7.3.2 Europe Market of Security Drones for Traffic Monitoring 2014-2025

7.3.3 Europe Market of Security Drones for Disaster Management 2014-2025

7.3.4 Europe Market of Security Drones for Search and Rescue 2014-2025

7.3.5 Europe Market of Security Drones for Other Applications 2014-2025



8 Segmentation of Europe Market by Frame

8.1 Market Overview by Frame

8.2 Europe Fixed-wing Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025

8.3 Europe Rotary-wing Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025

8.4 Europe Hybrid/Transitional Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025



9 Segmentation of Europe Market by Range

9.1 Market Overview by Range

9.2 Europe Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS) Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025

9.3 Europe Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025

9.4 Europe Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS) Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025



10 Segmentation of Europe Market by Propulsion

10.1 Market Overview by Propulsion

10.2 Europe Battery Powered Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025

10.3 Europe Fuel Cell Powered Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025

10.4 Europe Hybrid Cell Powered Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025



11 Segmentation of Europe Market by Endurance

11.1 Market Overview by Endurance

11.2 Europe Market of Defense & Security Drones with Endurance of 11.3 Europe Market of Defense & Security Drones with Endurance of 2-6 Hours 2014-2025

11.4 Europe Market of Defense & Security Drones with Endurance of >6 Hours 2014-2025



12 Segmentation of Europe Market by MTOW

12.1 Market Overview by MTOW

12.2 Europe Market of Defense & Security Drones with MTOW of <_5 kilograms="kilograms" _014-2025="_014-2025" />12.3 Europe Market of Defense & Security Drones with MTOW of 25-150 Kilograms 2014-2025

12.4 Europe Market of Defense & Security Drones with MTOW of >150 Kilograms2014-2025



13 Segmentation of Europe Market by Launching Mode

13.1 Market Overview by Launching Mode

13.2 Europe Market of Defense & Security Drones with Vertical Take-off 2014-2025

13.3 Europe Market of Defense & Security Drones with Automatic Take-off and Landing 2014-2025

13.4 Europe Market of Defense & Security Drones with Catapult Launcher 2014-2025

13.5 Europe Market of Hand Launched Defense & Security Drones 2014-2025



14 European Market 2014-2025 by Country

14.1 Overview of European Market

14.2 Germany

14.3 UK

14.4 France

14.5 Russia

14.6 Italy

14.7 Rest of European Market



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview of Key Vendors

15.2 Company Profiles



16 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

16.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

16.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



