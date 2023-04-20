European Defense Spending Assessment Report 2023: Increased Spending Introduces Intelligent Systems and Enables Sustainability - Focus on France, United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, Italy & Spain

Apr 20, 2023, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Defense Spending Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study also outlines the top 5 spenders' most relevant contracts and budget items, as well as some up-and-coming companies in the industry. Among the persistent challenges facing the market are energy shortage and the consequent soaring prices that affect defense manufacturers.
The war in Ukraine that began in February 2022 shifted the European defense ecosystem and market by increasing spending and contract awards. Military modernization is now a spending priority for most European countries to defend against current threats.
Joint frameworks, such as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union (EU), encourage European countries to invest in collective defense initiatives, as well as in research and development (R&D). In this sense, the European Defense Fund (EDF) is the most important tool for new military technology acquisition.
The publisher overviews European countries' defense spending and budgets in this study, highlighting growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. We use 2022 as the base year and 2022-2027 as the study period. The study includes all European countries but focuses on the 6 major spenders: France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, Italy, and Spain
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European Defense Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Analysis
- Scope of Research and Overview
- Market Trends
- Market Challenges
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Regional Conflict and Threat Analysis
- Joint Defense Initiatives
- European Defense Spending
- Spending Analysis
- Top 6 Countries Market Share
- Country Profile - France
- Country Profile - The United Kingdom
- Country Profile - Germany
- Country Profile - Poland
- Country Profile - Italy
- Country Profile - Spain
- Additional Country Profiles
- Conclusions and Future Outlook
Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Joint Cloud Platform for Information Sharing
- Growth Opportunity 2: Joint Research and Development Facilities
- Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainable Defense Technology
