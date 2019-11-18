European Diesel Generator Set (Genset) Market, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diesel generator sets (gensets) are widely utilized to provide reliable mobile, stationary, or temporary on-site power, in an array of applications ranging from back-up power generation in mission-critical applications, such as hospitals and data centres, to peak-load generation in electrical grids. The European diesel genset market is experiencing a slowly declining demand across most end-user segments despite enjoying steady growth throughout the past decade.

The overall market revenue, however, follows an upward trend as a result of a steady increase in average unit prices. The market is mainly driven by growth in standby applications for data centres used by banks and technology companies.



Increasing integration of renewable energy sources into the energy mix and grid-strengthening efforts across Europe will help support market growth. Furthermore, infrastructure investment mainly in Eastern Europe and Spain is expected to increase future demand for diesel gensets. The highest growth is expected in the 3-5 MW power output range primarily due to increased uptake in data centres across Europe. Growth in the 150-300 kW medium power genset market is driven by the continued infrastructure and commercial investments across the continent. The imposition of stricter environmental emission regulations across Europe is expected to subdue the future growth of the diesel genset market. Additionally, increasing competition with other sources of power such as gas-based genset and storage are expected to limit future growth. The European diesel genset market is expected to amount to $1.10 billion growing at a CAGR of 0.7% by 2025. Market trends have been analyzed for the study period between 2017 and 2025, with the base year being 2018. The study covers all countries in continental Europe including Norway and Switzerland. The data centre end-user segment is expected to demonstrate strongest growth in the market during the forecast period. The study assesses genset companies across Europe and discusses the market shares held by the companies in this market. The key participants in the European diesel genset market include Caterpillar, Cummins, MTU, Kohler-SDMO, Himoinsa, Generac, and Visa. Fierce competition is expected, especially in Eastern Europe, from Chinese and Turkish participants that offer cheaper products.



