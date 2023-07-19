European Digital Tachograph Market Analysis Report 2023: Integration with Fleet Telematics has the potential to Unlock Opportunities in a Highly Saturated Market

DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the European Digital Tachograph Market, 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the industry trends that drive market growth. It includes a detailed geographical analysis, examining the penetration of the market in different regions.

The report also offers key competitor analyses, allowing businesses to understand the competitive landscape. Additionally, revenue forecasts and market sizing are provided, along with other relevant parameters, enabling companies to make informed decisions and strategize effectively.

The European digital tachograph market is on its way to complete market saturation soon. The report highlights strategic positions that tachograph providers and telematics service providers (TSPs) can take to create new prospects, led by upcoming reforms to tachograph mandates. 

Tachographs have long been a tool to ensure and protect commercial vehicle drivers' rights and working conditions, increase road safety, and comply with local road transport laws and regulations in European countries. The digital tachograph market, the European equivalent of the North American electronic logging device market, has achieved record penetration rates due to freight transportation mandates that have been around for decades.

Since the introduction of the digital tachograph in 2006 as the successor to analog tachographs, governments and governing agencies have implemented several reforms and improved the technology and widespread adoption in the region. In this report, the publisher analyzes vital market developments in the past and identifies growth prospects for various stakeholders in the value chain.

The analyst expects several cross-vertical partnerships and new mergers and acquisitions to impact the market dynamics in the next three years.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European Tachograph Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Research Scope
  • Types of Tachograph Solutions
  • Types of Business Models
  • Growth Metrics
  • Competitive Environment
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Market Evolution

The Digital Tachograph Market in Europe

  • Timeline Analysis
  • Market Framework
  • Types of Tachograph Cards
  • Digital Tachograph Ecosystem
  • Tachograph Rules
  • Tachograph and Telematics Integration
  • Future Roadmap

Market Analysis

  • Digital Tachograph Trends in 2023
  • Installed Base by Contribution
  • VIO and Installed Base Forecast
  • Installed Base Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Hardware and Service
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Solution Packages
  • Market Share Analysis
  • Benchmarking Key Players
  • Market Share Analysis by Region

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Integration with Fleet Telematics
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Mergers & Acquisitions (M&As)
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Product Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vq09g0

