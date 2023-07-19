European Digital Tachograph Market Analysis Report 2023: Integration with Fleet Telematics has the potential to Unlock Opportunities in a Highly Saturated Market

DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the European Digital Tachograph Market, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European digital tachograph market is on its way to complete market saturation soon. The report highlights strategic positions that tachograph providers and telematics service providers (TSPs) can take to create new prospects, led by upcoming reforms to tachograph mandates.

Tachographs have long been a tool to ensure and protect commercial vehicle drivers' rights and working conditions, increase road safety, and comply with local road transport laws and regulations in European countries. The digital tachograph market, the European equivalent of the North American electronic logging device market, has achieved record penetration rates due to freight transportation mandates that have been around for decades.

Since the introduction of the digital tachograph in 2006 as the successor to analog tachographs, governments and governing agencies have implemented several reforms and improved the technology and widespread adoption in the region. In this report, the publisher analyzes vital market developments in the past and identifies growth prospects for various stakeholders in the value chain.

The analyst expects several cross-vertical partnerships and new mergers and acquisitions to impact the market dynamics in the next three years.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European Tachograph Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Research Scope

Types of Tachograph Solutions

Types of Business Models

Growth Metrics

Competitive Environment

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Market Evolution

The Digital Tachograph Market in Europe

Timeline Analysis

Market Framework

Types of Tachograph Cards

Digital Tachograph Ecosystem

Tachograph Rules

Tachograph and Telematics Integration

Future Roadmap

Market Analysis

Digital Tachograph Trends in 2023

Installed Base by Contribution

VIO and Installed Base Forecast

Installed Base Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Hardware and Service

Pricing Analysis

Solution Packages

Market Share Analysis

Benchmarking Key Players

Market Share Analysis by Region

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Integration with Fleet Telematics

Growth Opportunity 2: Mergers & Acquisitions (M&As)

Growth Opportunity 3: Product Development

