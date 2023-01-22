European Doors and Windows Industry to 2028 - New Construction and Growing Home Improvement Activities Drives Growth

Jan 22, 2023, 05:50 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Doors and Windows Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe doors and windows market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% from 2022-2028.
Market Trends and Drivers
1. Integration of Photovoltaics in Fenestration
Modern construction styles provide several opportunities for installing BIPV materials and glass in window panels instead of plain or just glazed-glass panels in the Europe doors and windows market. High-rise buildings have windows on the sides, and multistory office buildings with glass curtain walls or facades offer ample opportunities for vendors to incorporate BIPV glass in openable and fixed windows.
Therefore, suitable doors and windows in the building envelope can be used for several integrated installations using photovoltaic modules and thin films. These innovative doors and windows can also be integrated with the building fabric. One of the most diversely used solar energy-harnessing materials in buildings is photovoltaic glass, which is available in thin films and window glass panes.
2. Improving Investments in Housing
Europe is known for its innovation in the industrial and consumer markets. Western Europe is among the largest markets for connected products in the world. The manufacturing industry in Europe contributes to about 15% of the GDP. Moreover, many big players in the doors and windows market are also based in Europe.
Furthermore, the European Union (EU) has initiated the Horizon 2020 program, the most extensive R&D funding and innovation program. The program focuses on creating industrial leadership by evolving current manufacturing operations using advanced computing, sensor technology, and robotics. Also, the renovation activities to increase energy efficiency and attain nearly zero-energy building status present long-term growth opportunities for the Europe doors and windows market.
3. Usage of Switchable/Smart Glass
The smart switchable glass is primarily used for privacy purposes and is also referred to as privacy glass. The switchable glass is used in educational institutions, hospitals, bathrooms, commercial offices or workplaces, windows, residential areas, doors and sliding doors, and many other applications. The smart glass becomes transparent immediately after switching on lights and switches to translucent after a power cut.
Smart glass technology allows for a light-filled space in private mode, making it a perfect option for exterior and interior glass doors and windows. It can be fitted into a broad range of shapes and sizes to fit any door, from sliding doors in glass office partitions to front doors in ultra-luxury homes and windows and panels in industrial and commercial buildings. Therefore, the rise in the adoption of smart glass technology is expected to contribute to the Europe doors and windows market significantly.
Industry Restraints
1 The Emergence of Market Softening Due to Fragmentation
The Europe doors and windows market has become fragmented and undifferentiated due to the presence of several vendors, with most of them dealing with similar or not functionally different products.
The fragmented European industry faces several challenges of becoming a soft market, where the number of sellers is likely to become higher than the number of potential buyers. In Europe, over 300 vendors constituted 60% of the market in 2022, and the remaining share will be held & distributed among over 4,900 small-scale businesses. This has also led to the softening of the already-fragmented doors industry.
Competitive Landscape
The Europe doors and windows market is highly fragmented, with over 5,000 manufacturers across significant markets. The industry has long been steered by customer demand. The manufacturers have continuously introduced new products, but this does not increase customer demand due to the infrequent product updates and a longer replacement cycle of doors and windows.
Furthermore, it is difficult to quantify the exact number of doors and window manufacturers across Europe because numerous small-scale and unidentifiable vendors and micro businesses are active in the market.
JELD-WEN, Inwido, VKR Group, and Internorm are the key players in the Europe doors and windows market. The growth of market vendors depends on industry conditions, technological innovations, and industry development. Access to the capital requirements bars the entry of new players in the market as the development and commercialization of efficient glazing technologies remain with a few vital capital-intensive areas. Therefore, existing vendors must expand in different regions while reviving domestic demand to achieve sustained growth.
Key Company Profiles
- JELD-WEN
- Inwido
- VKR Group
- Internorm
Other Prominent Vendors
- dormakaba
- ASSA ABLOY
- GEZE
- Gretsch-Unitas
- NorDan
- Arbonia
- Aluplast
- Josko
- Reynaers Aluminum
- Ford Windows
- Indigo Products
- Gealan
- Astraseal
- Neuffer Windows + Doors
- Schuco International
- Profine Group
- Masco Corporation
- Veka
- Bertrand
- Gartfen
- Goran
- Kinex
- Karo
- Korzekwa
- Slowinscy
- Weru
- Rawington
- Crystal Windows
Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the Europe doors and windows market?
2. What is the growth rate of the Europe doors and windows market?
3. What are the significant trends driving the growth of the Europe doors and windows market?
4. Who are the key players in the Europe doors and windows market?
5. What is the estimated number of shipments to be reached by 2028 in the Europe doors and windows market?
6. What country holds the most prominent Europe doors and windows market share?
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
562
|
Forecast Period
|
2022 - 2028
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|
$61.23 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|
$78.06 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
4.1 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Europe
