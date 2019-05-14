European Doors and Windows Market Set to Reach $83 Billion by 2024

DUBLIN, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Doors and Windows Market in Europe - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe doors and windows market is expected to reach around $83 billion, growing at a CAGR of close to 5% during 2018-2024

The use of uPVC and aluminum frames and panels in windows and doors has grown in the commercial sector, which is offering new opportunities to the European doors and windows market. In recent years, consumer demand has shifted from standard windows and doors to innovative ones. Vendors are including high-efficiency windows and doors in their portfolio, which enable consumers to improve the thermal efficiency in their dwellings, thereby saving on energy expenses. The growing popularity of advanced technology and the usage of new material are driving the European doors and windows market. The demand for polymers and UPVCs has increased in the manufacturing of doors and windows due to high durability and cost-effectiveness.

This market report covers market sizing & forecast, market share analysis, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study includes insights on segmentation by type (doors and Windows), end-user(residential and commercial buildings), material(metal, plastic, and wood), and countries (France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Poland, Spain, and UK).

The report considers the present scenario of the Europe doors and windows market and its market dynamics for the period 20192024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

