European Electronics Adhesives Market Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts 2021-2026

The Europe electronics adhesives market is expected to grow at with a CAGR greater than 7% during the forecast period.

One of the major factors driving the market is the growing technological advancements in the manufacturing of electronic adhesives. However, regulations regarding the VOCs emission is hindering the growth of the market studied.

Increasing use of electric vehicles is expected to provide a major growth opportunity for the market studied.

Germany accounted for the highest share of the market and is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

Among the application areas, surface mounting is expected to dominate the market studied during the period.

Key Market Trends



Surface Mounting to Dominate the Market

Surface mounting, also known as chip bonding, is the major application of adhesives in the electronics industry.

It includes placing surface-mount-devices on beads or dots of UV curing adhesives and curing the adhesive to firmly as well as securely hold the device at the requisite place during any further processing of the electronic equipment being manufactured.

The types of adhesives used in this application are mostly one-component systems made from acrylics, epoxies, or urethane acrylates, and they can be either electrically or thermally conductive.

The stable growth of Europe over the past few years is driving the demand for electronic adhesives for surface mounting applications.

Owing to the above-mentioned factors, surface mounting is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Germany to Dominate the Market

The growth of the Germany's electronic adhesives is vastly attributed to the presence of one of the world's largest automobile production sector in the country, which accounts for the highest share of the European Union's automobile production .

Moreover, the country has been witnessing a significant growth in the electric vehicle sector, owing to the increasing environment-related concerns caused by traditional fuel vehicles.

The growing consumer preference in the country for electronic vehicles to replace their older fossil fuel based vehicles is helping the automotive sectors in the country.

The overall electronics industry of the country has witnessed a significant growth over the past few years owing to increasing investments. This is likely to boost the market studied in Germany.

. Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, Germany is likely to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

BASF SE

Covestro AG

3M

Arkema

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION.

Dow

Sika AG

Ashland.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

H.B. Fuller Company

Beardow Adams

CHEMENCE

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Huntsman International LLC.

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Growing Technological Advancements

Other Drivers

Restraints

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Other Restraints

Industry Value-chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Consumers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitute Products and Services

Degree of Competition

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Resin Type

Epoxy

Acrylics

Polyurethane

Other Resin Types

Application

Conformal Coatings

Surface Mounting

Encapsulation

Wire Tacking

Other Applications

Geography

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles

