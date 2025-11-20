European Elegance for the Holidays: Wines and Kiwis Create Perfect Pairings for Thanksgiving and Christmas

The Charming Taste of Europe highlights the authentic flavors of Abruzzo, Imathia, and Bordeaux as refined choices for festive tables and thoughtful gifts

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, The Charming Taste of Europe , co-funded by the European Union, invites American consumers to experience the elegance of Europe through festive pairings and gift ideas. This campaign, promoted by the Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo , the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives (ASIAC) , and the Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux , celebrates how authentic European wines and fresh fruit can elevate holiday traditions.

From Italy, the Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo presents distinctive wines that bring depth and personality to festive meals. The Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC, with its intense ruby shade, aromas of cherry, berries, and spices, and soft tannins, makes a natural pairing to classic Thanksgiving turkey. Its structure and warmth enhance the richness of roasted poultry while maintaining a great balance. Meanwhile, the Trebbiano d'Abruzzo DOC, a straw-yellow white wine known for its delicate floral bouquet and crisp palate, adds brightness to appetizers and seafood courses on Christmas Eve or New Year's celebrations.

The Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives (ASIAC) showcases the fragrant kiwis of Imathia, Greece's excellence, prized for their vibrant color, balanced sweet and tangy flavor, and sustainable cultivation. These versatile kiwis can bring a festive twist to holiday desserts, such as a Kiwi Cheesecake, with fresh kiwi purée mixed into a creamy filling on a graham-cracker crust, offering a fresh touch on classic holiday desserts.

The golden Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux , including the Côtes de Bordeaux Saint Macaire Moelleux and Cérons white, exemplify the finesse and complexity of France winemaking. The Côtes de Bordeaux Saint Macaire, with its expressiveness, irresistible freshness, and fruity aromas, pairs beautifully with light appetizers and fresh spinach salad. The light, supple, and full-bodied white Cérons, characterized by delicate floral and citrus notes, complements both chicken and cheeses. For a festive holiday pairing, a slice of Kiwi salad with mangoes harmonizes perfectly with a glass of both of these famous French AOP: the wine's gentle balances the tart brightness of the kiwi, creating a rich flavor experience.

These pairings embody the art of the European table, where craftsmanship, terroir, and culture converge. These products offer not only perfect matches for festive menus but also sophisticated gift ideas for hosts, collectors, and wine and food lovers. A bottle of Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC, or a duo of Bordeaux Late Harvest Wines alongside a homemade kiwi dessert, makes an elegant expression of gratitude and celebration.

Through its mission, The Charming Taste of Europe continues to share the beauty, heritage, and unmistakable taste of European excellence, inviting consumers to discover how authentic craftsmanship can turn every festive table into a moment of true charm.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

To Follow The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign:

Website: charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Facebook: @CharmingTasteofEU

Instagram: @charmeu_usa

YouTube: The Charming Taste of Europe

Hashtags : #thecharmingtasteofeu and #charmeu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

Media Contact

Bianca Panichi

[email protected]

SOURCE Charming Taste of Europe