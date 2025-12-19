European Expansion via Ireland ACE Money Transfer Secures Irish Foothold, Launches Strategic Expansion into Europe

Ireland becomes a strategic hub as the company aims to reshape the continent's remittance landscape

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its strong growth in Ireland, ACE Money Transfer, authorized and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland as a payment institution under the European Union (Payment Services) Regulations 2018, is entering the next phase of its expansion strategically scaling across Europe with plans to transform the continent's remittance landscape. Our experience and growth in Ireland provide a strong foundation for expansion into additional European markets, positioning the company to extend its proven model and customer-focused innovation across the region.

ACE Money Transfer Thumbnail

Having built a robust client base across Ireland through the provision of fast, secure, and affordable money transfers, ACE now plans to replicate this success in additional European markets. Its digital-first model and agile infrastructure position it as a leading alternative to legacy financial systems.

Arslan Naeem, CEO at ACE Money Transfer Limited, (AMTL), Ireland, commented: "Ireland is just the beginning. We're entering Europe with purpose and precision to raise the bar for what remittance services can be. Our investments in technology, partnerships, and user experience will allow us to connect communities better than ever before."

Denis Curran, Head of International Financial Services, IDA Ireland said, "ACE Money Transfer's decision highlights Ireland's reputation as a prime destination for financial services firms to establish, thrive, and expand their international reach. I wish ACE every success in their continued growth."

As part of its expansion strategy, ACE Money Transfer is focused on scaling digital solutions tailored to the needs of European customers, while further strengthening regulatory compliance and local governance frameworks across new markets. The company is also forging strategic partnerships with local financial institutions and service providers to enhance accessibility and trust. Additionally, ACE is investing in multilingual and multicultural customer support systems to ensure a seamless and inclusive experience for its diverse global user base.

As remittances play an increasingly vital role in Europe's economic and social structure, ACE is committed to making cross-border transfers faster, more accessible, and more impactful one

country at a time.



https://acemoneytransfer.com/

About Ace Money Transfer

ACE Money Transfer is a UK-based international remittance provider connecting millions of

expatriates and migrant workers with their families worldwide. Operating in over 100 countries, ACE offers fast, secure, and user-friendly money transfer solutions via digital platforms. With a strong commitment to compliance, customer satisfaction, and financial inclusion, Ace continues to revolutionize global remittances.

The views expressed in this media release are solely those of the sender and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cision.

You are receiving this email because you were included on Fire Digital L.L.C's media release. To unsubscribe and stop receiving emails from this organisation click here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848704/ACE_Money_Transfer.jpg

SOURCE ACE Money Transfer