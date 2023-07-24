European Extracellular Vesicles & Nanoparticle-based Therapeutics Conference 2023: Advancing Therapeutics - Industry Giants and Academic Experts Converge (Rotterdam, Netherlands, November 13-14, 2023)

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Extracellular Vesicles & Nanoparticle-based Therapeutics Europe 2023" conference has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Welcome to the Extracellular Vesicles (EV) & Nanoparticle-based Therapeutics Europe 2023 Conference to be held 13-14 November 2023 at the Hilton Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

This conference brings together the innovations in Exosomes-EV Research and Nanoparticles and the Therapeutic Opportunities that are Expanding in this space, circa 2023 and bring the key opinion leaders and thought leaders in the field from across Europe and around the world for two intensive days of scientific presentations, networking as well as engagement with companies developing innovations in tools and technologies in this expanding field.

At this conference we bring together speaking faculty who represent academic thought leaders as well as leading industry participants translating technologies into commercial offerings and innovations in the field.

This conference features scientific presentations, industry technology spotlight presentations, posters as well as a co-located exhibition, and the conference features companies in this field developing technologies, products and services as well as moving (clinical) candidates forward into the clinical trials regimen.

The conference features extensive networking opportunities and is held 7-minutes walk from Rotterdam Centraal with fast and very easy access to Amsterdam-Schiphol with worldwide connections as well as the Eurostar to London plus fast-trains to Antwerp, Brussels and Paris.

The Conference is Chaired by Leaders in the Field:

  • Professor Dr. Raymond Schiffelers, Professor of Nanomedicine, University Medical Center Utrecht
  • Professor Dr. Dominique PV de Kleijn, Professor Experimental Vascular Surgery; Professor Netherlands Heart Institute, University Medical Center Utrecht

Agenda:

  • Animal Models for Studying Extracellular Vesicles for Therapeutics, Drug Delivery
  • Engineered EVs and Engineered Nanoparticles - Features, Benefits and Therapeutic Applications
  • Expression and Deployment of Biologics from Extracellular Vesicles (EV) for Therapeutics Applications
  • Extracellular Vesicles (EVs): Therapeutic and Drug Delivery Potential
  • Extracellular Vesicles and MSCs
  • An Emerging Area of Investigation for Regenerative Medicine
  • Nanoparticles as Delivery Vehicles
  • Biologics - Engineered Nanoparticles for Drug Delivery
  • Vaccines - Technologies for Engineering EVs for Therapeutics, Drug Delivery Vehicles, Biologics

Speakers

Conference Chairs

  • Raymond Schiffelers - Professor of Nanomedicine, University Medical Center Utrecht
  • Dominique PV de Kleijn - Professor Experimental Vascular Surgery; Professor Netherlands Heart Institute, University Medical Center Utrecht

Keynote Speakers

  • Mario Gimona - Head of Manufacturing, GMP Unit, Paracelsus Medical University Salzburg
  • Alain Brisson - Professor Emeritus, University of Bordeaux
  • Eva Rohde - Head of Department for Transfusion Medicine, Director of GMP Laboratory, Paracelsus Medical University Salzburg
  • Sai Kiang Lim - Research Director, Institute of Medical Biology, A*STAR
  • Bernd Giebel - Group Leader, Institute for Transfusion Medicine, University Hospital Duisburg-Essen
  • Samir EL-Andaloussi - Associate Professor, Karolinska Institutet

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ofscdo

