European Fintech Market Outlook, 2018: Impact of Emerging Technologies will Encourage New Business Models in European FinTech

FinTech in Europe is evolving rapidly and 2017 has been an eventful year for the industry. Some of the areas within FinTech that witnessed significant growth during 2017 include Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), PayTech, InsurTech, RegTech, and Biometrics.



The technology trends that have also significantly impacted the industry include cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning. The report has covered all these different areas and technologies as a part of its continuous, focused research on FinTech.



The objective of this study is to identify FinTech trends during 2018. With a lot of focus on regulations as a result of the Revised Payment Service Directive (PSD2) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), many companies in the financial services industry are struggling to meet the deadlines and guidelines.



In addition, the challenges of meeting consumer demands, offering technology-enabled innovative products and services, and meeting other stringent rules and regulations inherent to the financial services industry are leading to rapid developments. As technology has lowered entry barriers and as developments continue, emerging technologies are further expected to impact the solutions and capabilities significantly.

This study will cover:

FinTech trends in Europe , 2017

, 2017 FinTech trends in Europe , 2018

, 2018 Technology trends and the impact on the industry

Segment trends and top predictions for the segments

Growth opportunities across the segments

The study also includes brief company profiles of start-ups that are expected to be trendsetters in the respective segments.



As the FinTech industry forges ahead despite cryptocurrency volatility, data breaches, stricter regulations, impact of Brexit, and other challenges, the industry is set for rapid growth this year as well. The interest of governments, regulators, investors, and academia will drive developments, innovations, and disruptions. There will be more transformative products, services, and business models, as segments like payments, banking, and insurance expand to accommodate new industry participants.



Technologies such as AI, ML, analytics, and Blockchain are constantly evolving and new solutions based on these technologies are gaining prominence. Some of the areas that are likely to witness significant developments include security solutions, behavioural analytics, and natural language understanding based applications.



Key Issues Addressed

What was the impact of 2017 trends on the FinTech industry?

What can be expected in the European FinTech industry in 2018?

What are the technology-enabled applications that will impact the industry in 2018?

What kind of developments can be expected in segments within FinTech?

Which are the likely trend setters in the industry in the coming year?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Top Predictions for 2018

Key Findings

Segment Summary

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Definitions and Explanations

3. European FinTech Market Trends 2017

Top European FinTech Trends 2017

European FinTech Trendsetters 2017

4. Key 2018 Predictions-European FinTech Market

Top European FinTech Predictions 2018

Prediction 1-Growth in RegTech will be Led by Collaborations between Incumbents and Start-ups

Prediction 2-Predictive and Preventive Security to Cope with Increasing Instances of Hacks

Prediction 3-Impact of PSD2 on all FinTech Sub-segments

Prediction 4-Automated GDPR Solutions are Critical to Meet High and Variable Demand

Prediction 5-Automation with AI-enabled NLU will Improve the Response Rate and Improve Efficiency

Prediction 6-Siloes will Slow Down the Application of Blockchain to Real-world Scenarios

Prediction 7-New Prototypes With Focus on Convergence as Tech Companies and Other Industries Increase Presence in FinTech

Prediction 8-Growth Funding for FinTech to Increase as Companies Expand Globally

5. Technology Outlook 2018

Key Technology Trends 2018

Technology Adoption Trends 2018

Technology-enabled Application-Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Technology-enabled Application-Biometrics

Technology Enabled Application-API

Technology-enabled Application-Cross-border Payment Platform

Technology Enabled Application-Behavioural Analytics

6. Segment Outlook 2018

BankTech Outlook 2018-Market Snapshot

BankTech Outlook 2018-Key Growth Opportunities

BankTech Outlook 2018-Companies to Action (C2A)

InsurTech Outlook 2018-Market Snapshot

InsurTech Outlook 2018-Key Growth Opportunities

InsurTech Outlook 2018-C2A

RegTech Outlook 2018-Market Snapshot

RegTech Outlook 2018-Key Growth Opportunities

RegTech Outlook 2018-C2A

PayTech Outlook 2018-Market Snapshot

PayTech Outlook 2018-Key Growth Opportunities

PayTech Outlook 2018-C2A

Robo-advisory Outlook 2018-Market Snapshot

Robo-advisory Outlook 2018-Key Growth Opportunities

Robo-advisory Outlook 2018-C2A

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Key Conclusions

Key Conclusions

Legal Disclaimer

8. Appendix



