European Fintech Neontri, Formerly Known as Braintri, Launches on the U.S. Market

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neontri, formerly known as Braintri, the leading European fintech providing innovative B2B solutions in mobile banking and mobile payments, enters the American market. The first Neontri sales office will open in North Carolina, the second most important fintech hub in the United States. The new business strategy is based on proprietary B2B products developed by Neontri's R&D team.

The expansion to the U.S. opens a new era in the European fintech's business development after its successful acquisition of iCompass and having refined their tech products portfolio. The new American office is located in Raleigh, the state capital of North Carolina and the center of the Research Triangle. It is one of the largest and fastest-growing tech and research hubs in the United States. Together with Charlotte, the second-largest financial center in the U.S. after New York City, this location will provide Neontri with effective access to customers from the fintech sector.

"The opening of an office in the United States, together with our rebranding, marks the beginning of a new stage in our company's activity. After 6 years of dynamic business growth on our home market and the acquisition of iCompass we now seek to gain a strong foothold abroad. Our American office is the first bridgehead on the road to realizing this goal. In the long term, we plan to expand to the UK and the Middle East," says Maciej Stepien, CEO and co-founder of Neontri.

Neontri's international expansion strategy will be based on proprietary B2B solutions developed by the internal R&D team. The fintech's product portfolio consists of its unique mobile banking development platform, white-label award-winning mobile payments and authorization solution Jiffee, and an innovative core banking system offload engine Biffee.

Due to easier regulatory burdens and an explosion in startups, many experts claim that the European fintech ecosystem is more developed and technologically advanced than the American one. Neontri is not the first European fintech to expand to the US. Over the past years, innovative companies from the EU such as Revolut and N26 Bank have also launched their operations on the American market.

SOURCE Neontri

Related Links

https://braintri.com

