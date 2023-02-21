European Flexible Packaging Industry to 2028: Increase in Pouch Packaging Across End-users Drives Growth

Feb 21, 2023, 11:50 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Flexible Packaging Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe flexible packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.13% from 2022 to 2028. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Europe flexible packaging market has witnessed a supply chain disruption due to a voluntary shutdown of authorities or factories enforcing lockdowns.
More than 70% of the demand for flexible packaging arises from the F&B industry. However, the rise in prices of luxury categories of F&B products is expected to be highly affected. In contrast, the daily-need or essential food & beverages products are expected to observe higher demand.
Moreover, post-covid, the market is again expected to regain its growth. Nowadays, consumers are shifting their preferences as they are expected to be price sensitive, inclined towards price and value brands, engage, maintain, and accelerate with online shopping, and focus more on health & hygiene.
Post-pandemic, the value chain is also adapted to digitization leading to a reduction in production & supply-chain risk. With digitization & real-time analytics & reporting, customers can track their supply chain more closely weekly compared to quarterly and annual reports. Thus, many companies are strategizing their plan and adapting to the change due to COVID-19.
Market Trends and Drivers
Increase In Pouch Packaging Across End-Users
In the Europe flexible packaging market, some major driving factors are boosting a shift toward flexible packaging. Flexible pouch packaging replaces metal, glass, and rigid plastic packaging.
Compared to rigid packaging products, the demand for packaged food and drinks combined with the ease of use and cost-effectiveness of pouches mainly fuels demand for the product in the region. Moreover, pouches are expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 5.41% by product segment in the Europe flexible packaging market during the forecast period.
Pouches consume less space and are also light in weight. Further, pouches decrease transport-related costs relative to rigid packagings such as metal cans and glass bottles. Pouches are widely used for packing various food items, including dairy, candy, confectionery, smoothies, and baby foods, due to their lightweight, and convenient reseal ability. Pouches use less material, electricity, and water during processing and occupy lower space after being disposable in landfills.
This enhances sustainability compared to rigid packaging items such as plastic cups, trays, and containers. The push for pouches is mainly because of the technological advancements on the supplier front. The machinery used to produce pouches has significantly improved and can manufacture a greater number of pouches at a faster rate.
Increased Focus On Sustainable Flexible Packaging
Since plastic packaging has a higher share in the overall Europe flexible packaging market, the environmental impact associated with using plastic as a packaging material is also high.
The pressure on F&B, consumer goods, and pharmaceutical companies to reduce dependency on plastic is regularly increasing, and the same has been passed on to packaging vendors. Sustainability is not limited to materials but extends to the production process, logistics, functionality, and end-use of expired products. Both the buyers and suppliers of flexible packaging products are looking to impact the environment positively.
By 2030, the European Commission plans to ensure that all plastic-based packaging will be either reusable or recyclable. Sustainable, flexible packaging is currently more heavily dependent on recovering plastic products and recycling them and less on the processes. The advantages associated with process changes have not been fully realized, and the industry is more tilted toward material sustainability. Also, the industry is still facing challenges concerning recycling multi-layer plastic products (especially premium pouches that have a laminated film apart from PE film).
Competitive Landscape
The key vendors in the Europe flexible packaging market players include Amcor, Berry Global, Mondi, Sealed Air, TC Transcontinental, Sonoco, Huhtamaki, Constantia Flexibles, Ahlstrom, Greif, WestRock, Smurfit Kappa, Alu Flex Pack, Aptar Group. Small and medium enterprises dominate a vast segment of the market. The larger players have adopted an inorganic growth strategy to expand their operations in many regions.
Stretch films, protective wraps, and pouches have seen a huge demand in the last few years. The Europe flexible packaging market has witnessed many M&A transactions in the last few years; the consolidation is expected to grow further in the region. During August 2022, Amcor focused on growing its presence in the Czech Republic by investment and acquisition of one of the world-class flexible packaging plants. The company focused on expanding its European segments, especially for coffee and pet food.
Key Company Profiles
- Amcor
- Berry Global
- Mondi
- Sealed Air
- TC Transcontinental Packaging
- Sonoco
- Huhtamaki
- Constantia Flexibles
- Ahlstrom
- Greif
- WestRock
- Smurfit Kappa
- Alu Flex Pack
- Aptar Group
Other Prominent Vendors
- Alinvest
- Aran Group
- Aluberg
- Bischof + Klein
- Bioplast
- Carcano
- Danaflex
- ProAmpac
- Wipak Group
- Saica
- Etapak (Baski Ambalaj)
- Innovia Films
- UFlex
- International Paper
- Novolex
- Sigma Plastics
- Symetal
- Krajcar Packaging
- ITP
- Gascogne Flexible
- Schur Flexibles
- Schmid Folien
- RKW Group
- Pouch Partners
- Perlen Packaging
- Goglio Packaging
- Kleiner Flexible Packaging
- Stora Enso
- Di Mauro
- Eurofoil
- Gerosa Group
- LEEB Flexibles
- PolyPak
- PPG
- Walki
- All4Labels
- SIG Combibloc Group
- Ringmetall SE
- The Reflex Group
- Supack
- Coveris
- Wipf AG
- Clondalkin Packaging
- Korozo Group
- Grupo Lantero
- Gualapack Group
Key Questions Answered:
- How big is the Europe flexible packaging market?
- What is the growth rate of the Europe flexible packaging market?
- What factors impact the growth of the Europe flexible packaging market?
- Which are the key players in the Europe flexible packaging market?
- Which country holds the most significant Europe flexible packaging market share?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Material
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Application
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by End-user
4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Product
4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Printing
4.3.6 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Premium Insights
7.1 Market Definition
7.2 Report Overview
7.3 Covid-19 Impact Analysis
7.4 Opportunities & Challenge Analysis
7.5 Segment Analysis
7.6 Regional Analysis
7.7 Competitive Landscape
7.8 Frequently Asked Questions
8 Introduction
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 Flexible Plastic Packaging
8.1.2 Food & Beverages
8.1.3 Pouches
8.1.4 Key Strategies
8.1.5 Major Highlights
8.1.6 Mega Trends
8.1.7 Flexible Packaging: Beyond 2023
8.2 Key Insights
8.2.1 Raw Material
8.2.2 Pricing
8.3 Impact of Covid-19
8.3.1 Packaging Sector 2020
8.3.2 Post-Covid Highligths
8.3.3 Impact on Flexible Packaging Supply Chain
8.3.4 Pharmaceutical Packaging
8.3.5 Major Vendor Concerns
8.4 Value Chain Analysis
8.4.1 Material Suppliers
8.4.2 Manufacturers
8.4.3 Distributors
8.4.4 Application
8.5 Key Developments & Acquisitions
8.5.1 Key Acquisitions
8.5.2 Key Developments
8.6 Expert Opinion
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 High Focus on Sustainable & Flexible Packaging
9.2 Use of High-Barrier Plastic Packaging Materials
9.3 Preference for Flexible Packaging Over Rigid Packaging
9.4 Unprecedented Growth of E-Commerce Industry
9.5 Adoption of Modified Atmospheric Packaging Products
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Rising Demand from Healthcare Industry
10.2 High Demand for Lightweight Products
10.3 Surge in Adoption of Pouch Packaging
10.4 High Consumption of Processed and Packaged Food
10.5 High Demand for Shelf-Life-Extending Packaging
10.6 Demand for Sustainable Packaging Products from Personal Care Industry
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Recycling Challenges Associated With Flexible Packaging Products
11.2 Higher Operational Costs
11.3 Highly Fragmented Marketplace
11.4 Rising Raw Material Prices
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.1.1 Regional Insights
12.1.2 Flexible Plastic: Market Dynamics
12.1.3 Flexible Paper: Market Dynamics
12.1.4 Flexible Foils: Market Dynamics
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Product
12.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.4 Material
12.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.5 Application
12.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.6 End-user
12.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.7 Printing
12.7.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.8 Five Forces Analysis
12.8.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.8.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.8.5 Competitive Rivalry
13 Material
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.2.1 Flexible Plastic
13.2.2 Flexible Paper
13.2.3 Foil
13.3 Flexible Plastic
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Pe (Polyethylene): Market Size & Forecast
13.3.4 Bopp (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene): Market Size & Forecast
13.3.5 Cpp (Cast Polypropylene): Market Size & Forecast
13.3.6 Bopet (Biaxially-Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate): Market Size & Forecast
13.3.7 Pa (Polyamide): Market Size & Forecast
13.3.8 Pet (Polyethylene Terephthalate): Market Size & Forecast
13.3.9 Pvc (Polyvinyl Chloride): Market Size & Forecast
13.3.10 Evoh (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol): Market Size & Forecast
13.3.11 Others: Market Size & Forecast
13.4 Flexible Paper
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5 Foil
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Impact Analysis During Covid-19 Pandemic
13.5.3 Market Size & Forecast
14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.2.1 Post-Covid Scenario
14.2.2 Raw Material Insights
14.3 Consumer Packaging
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Impact Analysis During Covid-19
14.3.4 Post Covid-19 Scenario
14.4 Industrial Packaging
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Impact Analysis During Covid-19 Pandemic
14.4.4 Post Covid-19 Scenario
15 End-user
16 Product
17 Printing
18 Europe
19 Competitive Landscape
20 Key Company Profiles
21 Other Prominent Vendors
22 Report Summary
23 Quantitative Summary
24 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aca7y-flexible?w=5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article