European Flow Chemistry Summit 2024: Accelerating Discoveries - Network and Learn (Rotterdam, Netherlands - March 25-26, 2024)

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flow Chemistry European Summit 2024" conference has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Flow Chemistry European Summit 2024 will be held at the Hilton Rotterdam - Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

This conference brings together researchers from academia and industry from across Europe, Africa, US and the Rest of the World, and addresses the most timely topics in this expanding field.

Running alongside the conference is an exhibition featuring companies showcasing their technologies and product offerings in this space and is an excellent opportunity to engage and network in this marketplace.

The organizer is honored to welcome Professor Paul Watts, Distinguished Professor and Research Chair in Microfluidic Bio/Chemical Processing, Nelson Mandela University as the Conference Chairperson.

This conference will take place physically on-site in Rotterdam as a regular conference.

Two Intertwined and co-located tracks - Each Registration Provides Full Access to All Tracks and Co-Located Exhibit Hall.

  • Flow Chemistry European Summit 2024
  • Innovations in Microfluidics and Additive Manufacturing 2024

Agenda:

  • Devices and Engineering for Flow Chemistry and Instrumentation Platforms
  • Electrochemistry and Photochemistry in Flow
  • Engineering and 3D-Printing of Reactors in Flow Chemistry
  • Flow Chemistry in Space and Space Chemistry
  • Industrial Processes and API Manufacturing
  • Machine Learning and AI in Flow Chemistry
  • Microfluidics and its Impact on the Development of Flow Chemistry
  • Multistep Synthesis and New Reaction Classes Enabled in Flow Format

Speakers

Conference Chair

Paul Watts
Distinguished Professor and Research Chair, Nelson Mandela University

Keynote Speakers

Anita Maguire
Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, University College Cork

Simon Kuhn
Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, KU Leuven Belgium

Jean-Christophe Monbaliu
Professor of Organic Chemistry, Center for Integrated Technology and Organic Synthesis (CiTOS), University of Liege

Thomas Wirth
Professor, Cardiff University

C. Oliver Kappe
Professor and Scientific Director, Center for Continuous Flow Synthesis and Processing, University of Graz

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3sdilf

