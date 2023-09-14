European Head-up Display Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: A Gamified Driving Experience With Augmented and Virtual Reality is the Key to HUD Future Growth Potential

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Head-up Display System Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

HUD penetration in Europe as of 2022 stood at 10.4% of sold vehicles. By 2030, HUDs are expected to penetrate roughly 36.8% of vehicles, with the market expanding at a CAGR of 21.0%.

This study analyzes the European head-up display (HUD) market from 2022 to 2030. BMW was the first European original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to integrate HUD, a technological improvement over the head-down display (HDD) interface commonly used in the automotive industry. Over the years, HUDs have become a part of different types of vehicles in Europe.

There are 3 types of HUD systems in the market. Combiner HUD projects data onto a screen on the dashboard; windscreen HUD projects data onto a small section on the windscreen; and AR-HUD projects augmented visuals onto the windscreen. As of 2022, combiner HUDs accounted for 14.4% penetration of the total HUD market.

The most prevalent system in the HUD market in Europe is the windscreen HUD, as its newer generation can pack a larger field of view (FoV) and more volume in a compact size. The augmented-reality HUDs (AR-HUDs), which are the next-generation HUDs, have already hit the market in some premium brands, such as Audi and Mercedes Benz, and mass-market brands, such as Cupra, Hyundai, Kia, Skoda, and VW.

The HUD market is experiencing robust growth due to several key factors. Firstly, there is a rising demand for connected cars, driving the integration of Head-Up Displays (HUDs) to enhance the driving experience. Secondly, consumers have higher expectations for new-age technology in Human-Machine Interface (HMI), making HUDs a crucial component in modern vehicle interiors.

Additionally, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are keen to differentiate their products in a competitive market, leading to increased HUD adoption. Lastly, the growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) has prompted OEMs to offer additional features through HUDs to distinguish their EVs from traditional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles. These factors collectively contribute to the thriving HUD market.

This study aims to examine, analyze, forecast, and give an overview of the HUD trends in Europe. It discusses the impact of these trends on the growth and deployment strategies of different OEMs and suppliers in the market. It analyzes various market aspects, including types of HUD systems and industry growth opportunities.

Growth Opportunity Focus

Product Differentiation

Convenience and Safety Features

Integration of AR and AD in EVs

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Head-up Display Systems

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment

Key Findings

Total HUD Penetration

HUD Strategies by Vehicle Segment

HUD Penetration Snapshot by OEM Group

Vehicle Segmentation

HUD Offerings - Key OEM Groups

HUD Offering - BMW Group

HUD Offering - Ford Motor Company

HUD Offering - Geely

HUD Offering - Hyundai Motor Group

HUD Offering - Mercedes-Benz Group

HUD Offering - Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

HUD Offering - Stellantis

HUD Offering - Toyota Motor Corporation

HUD Offering - Volkswagen Group

HUD Penetration Snapshot by OEM Group

HUD Offerings - Key Tier I Suppliers

HUD Supplier Portfolio Snapshot

HUD Offering - Continental

HUD Offering - Nippon Seiki

HUD Offering - Panasonic

HARMAN

Select AR-HUD Platform Suppliers

CY Vision

Envisics

Growth Opportunity Analysis - HUD

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics, HUD

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

European HUD Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology, HUD

Unit Shipment Forecast by Vehicle Segment, HUD

HUD Strategies by Vehicle Segment

European HUD Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology, HUD

HUD Penetration by Technology

OEM Deployment Strategy, HUD

Competitive Environment

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Conventional HUD

Key Growth Metrics, Conventional HUD

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Conventional HUD

Unit Shipment Forecast, Conventional HUD

Revenue Forecast, Conventional HUD

Unit Shipment Forecast by Vehicle Segment, Conventional HUD

Forecast Analysis, Conventional HUD

Growth Opportunity Analysis - AR-HUD

Key Growth Metrics, AR-HUD

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, AR-HUD

Unit Shipment Forecast, AR-HUD

Revenue Forecast, AR-HUD

Unit Shipment Forecast by Vehicle Segment, AR-HUD

Forecast Analysis, AR-HUD

