European Head-up Display Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: A Gamified Driving Experience With Augmented and Virtual Reality is the Key to HUD Future Growth Potential

14 Sep, 2023, 13:00 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Head-up Display System Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

HUD penetration in Europe as of 2022 stood at 10.4% of sold vehicles. By 2030, HUDs are expected to penetrate roughly 36.8% of vehicles, with the market expanding at a CAGR of 21.0%.

This study analyzes the European head-up display (HUD) market from 2022 to 2030. BMW was the first European original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to integrate HUD, a technological improvement over the head-down display (HDD) interface commonly used in the automotive industry. Over the years, HUDs have become a part of different types of vehicles in Europe.

There are 3 types of HUD systems in the market. Combiner HUD projects data onto a screen on the dashboard; windscreen HUD projects data onto a small section on the windscreen; and AR-HUD projects augmented visuals onto the windscreen. As of 2022, combiner HUDs accounted for 14.4% penetration of the total HUD market.

The most prevalent system in the HUD market in Europe is the windscreen HUD, as its newer generation can pack a larger field of view (FoV) and more volume in a compact size. The augmented-reality HUDs (AR-HUDs), which are the next-generation HUDs, have already hit the market in some premium brands, such as Audi and Mercedes Benz, and mass-market brands, such as Cupra, Hyundai, Kia, Skoda, and VW.

The HUD market is experiencing robust growth due to several key factors. Firstly, there is a rising demand for connected cars, driving the integration of Head-Up Displays (HUDs) to enhance the driving experience. Secondly, consumers have higher expectations for new-age technology in Human-Machine Interface (HMI), making HUDs a crucial component in modern vehicle interiors.

Additionally, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are keen to differentiate their products in a competitive market, leading to increased HUD adoption. Lastly, the growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) has prompted OEMs to offer additional features through HUDs to distinguish their EVs from traditional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles. These factors collectively contribute to the thriving HUD market.

This study aims to examine, analyze, forecast, and give an overview of the HUD trends in Europe. It discusses the impact of these trends on the growth and deployment strategies of different OEMs and suppliers in the market. It analyzes various market aspects, including types of HUD systems and industry growth opportunities.

Growth Opportunity Focus

  • Product Differentiation
  • Convenience and Safety Features
  • Integration of AR and AD in EVs

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Head-up Display Systems
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment

  • Key Findings
  • Total HUD Penetration
  • HUD Strategies by Vehicle Segment
  • HUD Penetration Snapshot by OEM Group
  • Vehicle Segmentation

HUD Offerings - Key OEM Groups

  • HUD Offering - BMW Group
  • HUD Offering - Ford Motor Company
  • HUD Offering - Geely
  • HUD Offering - Hyundai Motor Group
  • HUD Offering - Mercedes-Benz Group
  • HUD Offering - Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
  • HUD Offering - Stellantis
  • HUD Offering - Toyota Motor Corporation
  • HUD Offering - Volkswagen Group
  • HUD Penetration Snapshot by OEM Group

HUD Offerings - Key Tier I Suppliers

  • HUD Supplier Portfolio Snapshot
  • HUD Offering - Continental
  • HUD Offering - Nippon Seiki
  • HUD Offering - Panasonic
  • HARMAN

Select AR-HUD Platform Suppliers

  • CY Vision
  • Envisics

Growth Opportunity Analysis - HUD

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Market Segmentation
  • Key Competitors
  • Key Growth Metrics, HUD
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • European HUD Forecast
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology, HUD
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Vehicle Segment, HUD
  • HUD Strategies by Vehicle Segment
  • European HUD Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Technology, HUD
  • HUD Penetration by Technology
  • OEM Deployment Strategy, HUD
  • Competitive Environment

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Conventional HUD

  • Key Growth Metrics, Conventional HUD
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Conventional HUD
  • Unit Shipment Forecast, Conventional HUD
  • Revenue Forecast, Conventional HUD
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Vehicle Segment, Conventional HUD
  • Forecast Analysis, Conventional HUD

Growth Opportunity Analysis - AR-HUD

  • Key Growth Metrics, AR-HUD
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, AR-HUD
  • Unit Shipment Forecast, AR-HUD
  • Revenue Forecast, AR-HUD
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Vehicle Segment, AR-HUD
  • Forecast Analysis, AR-HUD

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dba2kk

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

