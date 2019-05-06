NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- European Hemostats and Sealants market to register a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2024



The European hemostats and sealants market is projected to reach USD 89 million by 2024 from USD 63 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures and the favorable reimbursement scenario in the European region.



Tachosil exhibited the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

By brand, the hemostats and sealants market is segmented into Tachosil, Lyostypt, Sangustop, Veriset, Avitene, and Hemopatch.Over the forecast period, Tachosil accounted for the highest CAGR.



The product provides effective results in emergency cases.



Germany exhibited the largest share in the market

Germany accounted for the largest share in the hemostats and sealants market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the larger patient population and surgical procedures.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by type, designation, and country:

• By Respondent Type: Supply (79%) and Demand (21%)

• By Designation: Manufacturer (81%) and Distributor (19%)

• By Country: Germany (25%), UK (21%), France (21%), Italy (18%), and Spain (15%)



Research Coverage

This report studies the European hemostats and sealants market based on brand and countries.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.



It evaluates opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders.The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total hemostats and sealants market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the brands with respect to five major countries.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the hemostats and sealants offered by the top players in the hemostats and sealants market. The report analyzes the hemostats and sealants market by brand and country.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative markets. The report analyzes the markets for focused hemostats and sealants across the EU5.



