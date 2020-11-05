European Industry for Advanced Energy Management Systems to 2025 - Key Drivers and Challenges

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Advanced Energy Management System Market By Component (Hardware, Software and Service), By End User Vertical (Power and Energy (P&E), Oil & Gas, Telecom & IT, Office and Commercial Building and Others), By Solution, By Country, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Advanced Energy Management System Market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing electricity consumption and the growing demand for energy efficiency in the various end-use industries. Furthermore, need for energy management during the high electricity demand and shift from conventional fossil fuels to alternate energy sources is anticipated to drive the demand for advanced energy management systems in Europe.



Advanced energy management system is a technology, involving conversion of electricity to energy and vice versa based on the demand of electricity. The technology is gaining prominence as it offers cost effective and reliable power management for the end-user industries such as power & energy, IT & telecom and manufacturing, among others. Additionally, growing need for reducing GHG emissions and reduce reliance on fossil fuels is expected to positively impact the growth of the market until 2025. Even Paris agreement or COP21 was also signed in 2015 for reducing the GHG emission and combat climate change by 2100.



The European Advanced Energy Management System Market is segmented based on component, end-user vertical, solution, country, and company. In terms of software, which is a sub-segment of component, utility energy management system accounted for the lion's share in 2019 owing to stringent government initiatives for the introduction of smart grid and declining prices of IoT components.



Leading market players in the European Advanced Energy Management System Market include IBM, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, General Electric, Cisco, Eaton Corporation, SAP, Elster Group, Siemens, CA Technologies, Tendril and others.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the European Advanced Energy Management System Market.

To classify and forecast the European Advanced Energy Management System Market based on component, end-user vertical, solution, country, and company.

To identify drivers and challenges for the European Advanced Energy Management System Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the European Advanced Energy Management System Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the European Advanced Energy Management System Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the European Advanced Energy Management System Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Europe Advanced Energy Management System Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Europe Advanced Energy Management System Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Hardware, Software, Service)

6.2.1.1. Hardware (Sensors, Controllers, Displays, Others)

6.2.1.2. Software (Utility Energy Management System, Industrial Energy Management System, Enterprise Carbon and Energy Management, Residential Energy Management System, Others)

6.2.1.3. Service (Monitoring & Control, Implementation & Integration, Maintenance, Consulting & Training)

6.2.2. By End User Vertical (Power and Energy (P&E), Oil & Gas, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Office and Commercial Building (Municipal, University, School, and Hospital System) and Others)

6.2.3. By Solution (Carbon Management, Demand Response Management, Utility Billing and Customer Information System, Others)

6.2.4. By Country (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain)

6.2.5. By Company (2019)

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Germany Advanced Energy Management System Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Component

7.2.2. By End User Vertical

7.2.3. By Solution



8. France Advanced Energy Management System Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Component

8.2.2. By End User Vertical

8.2.3. By Solution



9. United Kingdom Advanced Energy Management System Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Component

9.2.2. By End User Vertical

9.2.3. By Solution



10. Italy Advanced Energy Management System Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Component

10.2.2. By End User Vertical

10.2.3. By Solution



11. Spain Advanced Energy Management System Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Component

11.2.2. By End User Vertical

11.2.3. By Solution



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

14.2.1. IBM

14.2.2. Rockwell Automation

14.2.3. Schneider Electric

14.2.4. Honeywell

14.2.5. General Electric

14.2.6. Cisco

14.2.7. Eaton Corporation

14.2.8. SAP

14.2.9. Elster Group

14.2.10. Siemens

14.2.11. CA Technologies

14.2.12. Tendril



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the author & Disclaimer



