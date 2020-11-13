European Industry for Allergy Immunotherapies to 2027 - Growing Prevalence of Allergic Disorders is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Allergy Immunotherapies Market Forecast to 2027- COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Treatment; Allergy Type; Distribution Channel, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe allergy immunotherapies market was valued at US$ 544.14 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,228.14 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2020-2027.

The increasing prevalence of allergic disorders and technological advancements in sublingual dosage formulations are the key factors fueling the Europe allergy immunotherapies market growth.



Allergen immunotherapy is a medical treatment useful for environmental allergies, insect bite allergies, and asthma. Allergic disorders are among the most common problems examined by primary care physicians and paediatricians; according to the International Study of Asthma and Allergies in Childhood (ISAAC), 20% of children in the European countries suffer from hay fever. The Europe allergy immunotherapy market is anticipated witness consistent growth in the coming years owing to increasing government expenditures on the healthcare sector for research and development in European countries. Additionally, high awareness regarding allergies and treatments available for the same, and increasing need for advanced treatments further pose lucrative growth opportunities to the market players.



The Europe allergy immunotherapies market, based on treatment, is segmented into subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) and sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT). In 2019, the SCIT segment held a larger share of the market. However, the SLIT segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The Europe allergy immunotherapies market, based on allergy type, was segmented into allergic rhinitis, asthma, food allergy, venom allergy, and others. The allergic rhinitis segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Moreover, the market for this segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during 2020-2027.



The Europe allergy immunotherapies market, based on distribution channel, is segmented into, hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. In 2019, the hospital pharmacy segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing this report on the Europe allergy immunotherapies market are Celsion Corporation, European and Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership (EDCTP), EuropaBio, European Federation of Biotechnology (EFB), and European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Europe Allergy Immunotherapies Market - By Treatment

1.3.2 Europe Allergy Immunotherapies Market - By Allergy Type

1.3.3 Europe Allergy Immunotherapies Market - By Distribution Channel

1.3.4 Europe Allergy Immunotherapies Market - By Geography



2. Europe Allergy Immunotherapies Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Europe Allergy Immunotherapies Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Europe PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Europe Allergy immunotherapies Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Allergic Disorders

5.1.2 Technological Advancements in Sublingual Dosage Formulations

5.2 Key Market Restraint

5.2.1 Drawbacks Associated with the Use of Allergy Immunotherapy

5.2.2 Regulatory Variations Across Region

5.2.3 Restricted Healthcare Expenditure

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Technological and Research Breakthrough in Healthcare System

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing SLIT Segment in Allergy Immunotherapy

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Allergy immunotherapies market - Europe Analysis

6.1.1 Europe: Allergy Immunotherapies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)



7. Europe Allergy Immunotherapies Market Analysis- by Treatment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Allergy Immunotherapies Market Share, By Treatment, 2019 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT)

7.3.1 Overview

7.4 Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)

7.4.1 Overview



8. Europe Allergy Immunotherapies Market Analysis- by Allergy Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Allergy Immunotherapies Market Share, By Allergy Type, 2019 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Allergic Rhinitis

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Allergic Rhinitis Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Asthma

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Asthma Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Food Allergy

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Food Allergy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Venom Allergy

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Venom Allergy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.7 Other Allergies

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Europe Allergy Immunotherapies Market Analysis- by Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 Allergy Immunotherapies Market Share, By Distribution Channel, 2019 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Hospital Pharmacy

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Europe Hospital Pharmacy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Retail Pharmacy

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Retail PharmacyMarket Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Online Pharmacy

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Europe Online PharmacyMarket Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Allergy Immunotherapies Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Europe: Allergy Immunotherapies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.3 Europe: Allergy Immunotherapies Market, by Treatment - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.4 Europe: Allergy Immunotherapies Market, by Allergy Type - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.5 Europe: Allergy Immunotherapies Market, Distribution Channel - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.6 Europe: Allergy Immunotherapies Market, by Country, 2019 & 2027 (%)

10.1.7 Germany: Allergy Immunotherapies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.7.1 Germany: Allergy Immunotherapies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.7.2 Germany: Allergy Immunotherapies Market, by Treatment - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.7.3 Germany: Allergy Immunotherapies Market, by Allergy Type - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.7.4 Germany: Allergy Immunotherapies Market, Distribution Channel - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.8 France: Allergy Immunotherapies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.8.1 France: Allergy Immunotherapies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.8.2 France: Allergy Immunotherapies Market, by Treatment - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.8.3 France: Allergy Immunotherapies Market, by Allergy Type - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.8.4 France: Allergy Immunotherapies Market, Distribution Channel - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.9 UK: Allergy Immunotherapies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.9.1 UK: Allergy Immunotherapies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.9.2 UK: Allergy Immunotherapies Market, by Treatment - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.9.3 UK: Allergy Immunotherapies Market, by Allergy Type - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.9.4 UK: Allergy Immunotherapies Market, Distribution Channel - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.10 Italy: Allergy Immunotherapies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.10.1 Italy: Allergy Immunotherapies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.10.2 Italy: Allergy Immunotherapies Market, by Treatment - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.10.3 Italy: Allergy Immunotherapies Market, by Allergy Type - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.10.4 Italy: Allergy Immunotherapies Market, Distribution Channel - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.11 Spain: Allergy Immunotherapies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.11.1 Spain: Allergy Immunotherapies Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.11.2 Spain: Allergy Immunotherapies Market, by Treatment - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.11.3 Spain: Allergy Immunotherapies Market, by Allergy Type - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)

10.1.11.4 Spain: Allergy Immunotherapies Market, Distribution Channel - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Europe Allergy Immunotherapies Market



12. Company Profiles

12.1 ALK-Abello A/S

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 LETIPharma

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Stallergenes Greer

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 HAL Allergy B.V.

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Anergis

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 DBV Technologies

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Dermapharm Holding

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Allergy Therapeutics

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix



