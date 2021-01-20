European Industry for Irrigation Automation to 2026 - Featuring Valmont Industries, Lindsay and Hunter Industries Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Irrigation Automation Market By Application, By Irrigation Type, By Type, By Component, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Irrigation Automation Market is expected to witness market growth of 21.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



From the past few years, it is observed that there has been a shift in the irrigation process from manual to automatic systems. Feedback based approaches united with automated systems have allowed more efficient and effective handling of resources compared to the traditional irrigation systems. Automatic irrigation involves the incorporation of hardware components, like controllers, sensors, sprinklers, valves, and other components, in order to build an automated system for both agricultural and non-agricultural applications. These automatic systems facilitate the user to adjust the irrigation process depending on the real-time data, volume, time, and computer-based systems that help to control the watering. Furthermore, irrigation automation systems are frequently used in a massive irrigated area, which is further divided into small segments that are termed as irrigation blocks. These segments are then watered in sequence in order to match the discharge that is available from the water source.



The market is likely to show an incremental rise in demand owing to an increase in water scarcity conditions and a changing trend concerning the mechanization of agricultural processes in the world. Growing water crisis along with random and unpredictable rainfall patterns is markedly hindering the use of traditional agrarian irrigation techniques, therefore it is accelerating the demand for the use of more advanced irrigation techniques that were adopted for cultivation globally. Irrigation automation systems require no or minimum manual intervention in addition to surveillance. Similarly, these automation systems also minimize the wastage of water, labor costs, and constant monitoring.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Agricultural and Non-Agricultural. Agricultural Segment is further classified across Open Fields and Greenhouses & Others. Based on Irrigation Type, the market is segmented into Drip Irrigation, Sprinkler Irrigation and Surface Irrigation & Others. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Time-based, Volume-based, Realtime-based and Others. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Controllers, Sensors, Valves, Sprinklers and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Toro Company, Valmont Industries, Inc., Lindsay Corporation, Orbia Advance Corporation (Netafilm Ltd.), Hunter Industries, Inc., Rain Bird Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Rubicon Water, Galcon Ltd. and Telsco Industries, Inc. (Weathermatic).



