European Leadership in Quality and Sustainability Propels Global Cut Flower Packaging Market to 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cut Flower Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cut flower packaging market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.45% from 2021 to 2030. Cut flower packaging is a critical component of the supply chain, safeguarding the quality, freshness, and visual appeal of freshly cut flowers from growers to consumers.

Key Market Insights:

  • Robust Revenue Generation: The market's revenue surged to USD 2921.7 Million in 2022 and is forecasted to reach USD 4500.84 Million in 2030, highlighting the sector's steady growth trajectory and the escalating demand for cut flower packaging solutions.
  • Preserving Elegance and Freshness: Cut flower packaging involves an array of materials, methods, and designs aimed at preserving the delicate and perishable nature of cut flowers during storage, transportation, and display. Maintaining quality throughout the supply chain is essential for meeting consumer expectations.
  • Aesthetic Appeal and Occasions: The demand for cut flowers is driven by their aesthetic appeal, making them popular choices for occasions such as weddings, festivals, and corporate events. The market's growth is further catalyzed by consumers' increasing preference for decorating their homes and offices with fresh flowers.
  • Sustainable Packaging: Europe is at the forefront of the cut flower packaging market, driven by its well-established horticulture industry, commitment to sustainability, and advanced infrastructure. The region's focus on eco-friendly materials aligns with the growing trend toward sustainable packaging in the cut flower industry.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

  • Aesthetic appeal and the ability of cut flowers to enhance various occasions drive market growth.
  • Growing consumer interest in decorating living and work spaces with fresh flowers boosts demand.

Restraints:

  • Transportation restrictions and challenges in transporting cut flowers impact the market's expansion.

Opportunities:

  • Advancements in packaging methods that enhance water vapor barriers and create high-humidity environments offer quality and longevity benefits to fresh-cut flowers.

Market Segmentation:

Material Type:

  • Plastics
  • Paper and Paperboard
  • Jute
  • Others

Packaging Type:

  • Sleeves
  • Boxes and Cartons
  • Wrapping Sheets
  • Poles
  • Metal Stand

Product Type:

  • Bunch and Bouquet
  • Single Cut

Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets and Retail Stores
  • Florists and Specialty Stores
  • Online Stores

Europe's Leading Role:

  • Europe, spearheaded by the Netherlands' status as the "Flower Capital of the World," is positioned to dominate the cut flower packaging market. The region's well-established horticulture industry, advanced infrastructure, and emphasis on quality and sustainability contribute to its leadership position.

Report Highlights:

  1. Comprehensive analysis of the global and regional cut flower packaging market.
  2. Thorough coverage of market segments, trends, and developments with a forecast up to 2030.
  3. In-depth analysis of companies in the market, including product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and recent developments.
  4. Growth Matrix providing insights into potential investment, consolidation, expansion, and diversification strategies.

Companies Mentioned:

  • Atlas Packaging
  • Flamingo Holland Inc.
  • Smurfit Kappa
  • UFlex Limited
  • Flopak, Inc.
  • AROO Company
  • CLONDALKIN GROUP
  • KOEN PACK B.V.
  • DS Smith
  • Sirane Limited

