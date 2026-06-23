European Library of Information and Culture Built on Penetron Concrete Durability

ORLANDO, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The new European Library of Information and Culture (BEIC) in Milan, Italy was ceremoniously inaugurated on June 30, 2026 and set to go fully online during the following semester. PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was specified for all below-grade concrete structures to protect against high groundwater levels typical of the Po Valley region in Northern Italy.

Penetron concrete durability below-grade: Once a railway yard now a new European cultural center, the BEIC is a major library and pan-European online hub, cultural laboratory, and event space. Protected by a crystalline formation: PENETRON ADMIX was added to the BEIC’s foundation slab and below-grade retaining walls to resist high groundwater levels and the resulting corrosion.

The Biblioteca Europea di Informazione e Cultura (BEIC), first envisioned in the 1990s, is a major library and online hub that blends virtual and physical spaces. It offers users access to a wide range of interdisciplinary resources, consultation, cultural initiatives, lifelong education, digital tools, and research opportunities. Serving as the heart of Milan's library network, BEIC connects municipal libraries, university libraries, the Braidense National Library, and libraries across Lombardy.

"The BEIC goes beyond the traditional role of a library, functioning also as a laboratory with the tools necessary to create contemporary culture," explains Enricomaria Brac, CEO & Managing Director of Penetron Italy.

Designed by an interdisciplinary team led by Onsite Studio, a Milan-based architectural office, the BEIC layout is split into two main units: the physical and virtual sides of the library. These two large parallel, trapezoidal naves recall the industrial heritage of the Porta Vittoria railway yard that once stood at this site. They are connected through the ground floor, which contains the library lobby, and exhibition and event spaces.

"The 13,000-m² site, inserted amidst a sequence of green and urban spaces of the former railroad yard, represents a comprehensive redevelopment of the area and creation of a new cultural center," adds Enricomaria Brac.

GE.DI. Group, the contractor and engineer, saw that high groundwater at the construction site threatened the below-grade concrete structures of the BEIC. A durable concrete waterproofing solution was specified.

PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was added to the concrete mix by UNICAL, the ready-mix concrete supplier, to protect the foundation slab and below-grade retaining walls from water ingress and the resulting corrosion. Once exposed to moisture, the active ingredients in PENETRON ADMIX generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete to permanently seal the microcracks, pores and capillaries.

"This crystalline formation unleashed in the concrete mix ensures long-term protection for concrete against the penetration of water or liquids from any direction," concludes Enricomaria Brac.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

SOURCE The Penetron Group