Missouri Treatment Plant Specifies PENETRON ADMIX SB to Protect New Concrete Structures from Effluent and Chemicals

The July 2026 commissioning of the Incline Village Wastewater Plant in Foristel, Missouri provided a much-needed processing upgrade and expansion to replace an aging municipal facility. PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was specified to waterproof and protect the new facility's concrete structures from the corrosion and chemical attack resulting from constant exposure to effluent.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "The town's previous wastewater treatment plant had reached the end of its service life and needed to be replaced and expanded," explains Patrick O'Brien, Western Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "With two new parallel extended aeration treatment trains, the new facility doubles treatment capacity from 60,000 gallons per day (GDP) to 120,000 GDP.

Construction of the new wastewater treatment facility (WWTF) by KCI Construction consisted of an influent lift station, mechanical and manual screens, influent and effluent flow meters, selector basin, two treatment trains each with two aeration chambers, a clarifier, and a sludge holding basin. In addition, a chemical process to facilitate phosphorus removal and an ultraviolet light (UV) disinfection system were integrated.

"The concrete mix specified for all the cast-in-place concrete structures – including aeration chambers, final clarifier, and sludge holding chamber – was treated with PENETRON ADMIX SB," adds Patrick O'Brien. "St. Charles County Concrete, the project's ready-mix supplier, supplied the treated concrete mix."

Once added to the mix during the batching phase, PENETRON ADMIX SB helped ensure the concrete structures of the Foristel wastewater treatment plant were impermeable to effluent and chemicals, even under the constant hydrostatic pressure encountered at the plant. The admixture's added ability to permanently self-heal any future microcracks prevents any damage from occurring over the service life of the concrete.

"Thanks to our success with similar projects across Missouri and the region, PENETRON ADMIX SB was chosen to maximize the service life of the new municipal treatment plant," concludes Patrick O'Brien.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

SOURCE The Penetron Group