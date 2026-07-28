Kragujevac Innovation District Advances Serbia's Digital Future with Penetron Waterproofing Solutions

The first phase of construction at the Innovation District in Kragujevac, Šumadija, Serbia—the largest IT and innovation project in central Serbia—is scheduled for completion in July 2026. To support long-term durability, project specifications called for the Penetron System, a suite of crystalline waterproofing solutions for concrete structures.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Innovation District will bring together academia, industry, and government to create an optimal environment for startups, research teams, and innovative companies in Serbia," said Theodor Mentzikofakis, Managing Director and Partner of Penetron Hellas. "The Kragujevac facility ranks among the top eight globally in protection standards and is one of only ten data centers with a cooperation agreement with CERN."

Optimal protection – for data and concrete: The Kragujevac IT facility is one of the world’s top eight in data protection – and also counts on the Penetron System for integral concrete waterproofing.

The development comprises three buildings across approximately 4.5 hectares (11.1 acres), with a total built area of 35,000 m2 (approximately 385,000 ft2). The completed first phase includes a 4,700 m2 (approximately 50,600 ft2) building and a 10,000 m2 (approximately 107,600 ft2) underground garage. The second building is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, while the central building—described as "the heart of the district"—is expected to be finished in 2027. The project contractor is GAT of Novi Sad.

"Given the mission-critical nature of data center operations, project specifications required a concrete waterproofing system capable of withstanding groundwater exposure while preserving long-term structural integrity," Mentzikofakis added. "The Penetron System will help ensure durability and protect critical infrastructure over the long term."

The waterproofing package includes PENETRON ADMIX for integral concrete waterproofing, along with PENETRON, PENECRETE MORTAR, and PENETRON GROUT for sealing joints, cracks, and key construction details. PENEBAR SW, a hydrophilic waterstop, was used to secure construction joints, while MULTI PATCH provided fast, reliable surface repairs.

The Penetron System provides permanent protection by penetrating deep into the concrete matrix and forming insoluble crystals that block water and chemicals, helping safeguard concrete against deterioration.

The project's strategic importance positions Kragujevac as a regional innovation hub and reinforces its standing as one of Serbia's leading centers for technology and innovation. The district is expected to attract both domestic and foreign investment while deepening academic collaboration through the involvement of the University of Kragujevac and Serbia's Science Fund. More broadly, the project is expected to support economic growth by creating a dedicated environment for research and development, as well as for the commercialization of new technologies.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

SOURCE The Penetron Group