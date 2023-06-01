European Lighting Fixtures Markets 2023-2026: Lighting Fixtures Production, Consumption and International Trade

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The European Market for Lighting Fixtures" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Basic data presents an overview of the European lighting fixtures sector based on the publisher's processing of statistics and company data from official sources, both national and international, as well as sector information and field information collected through direct interviews with companies and sector experts.

Through tables and graphs, data on lighting fixtures production, consumption and international trade are analysed, at European level as a whole and for each country considered, highlighting the two main market segments for lighting fixtures in Europe: residential/consumer lighting and professional lighting (commercial, industrial, outdoor).

Activity trend offers lighting fixtures statistics and the main macroeconomic indicators necessary to analyse the performance of the sector for the last 6 years (2017-2022), together with forecasts for the next three years (2023-2026), at European level as a whole and for each country considered.

International trade provides detailed tables on lighting fixtures exports and imports in the 30 European Countries considered, for the last 6 years, broken down by country and by geographical area of destination/origin.

Financial Analysis builds, on a sample of around 100 European companies active in the lighting sector, a study of their main profitability ratios (ROA, ROE and EBITDA) and measures their employee ratios.

Market structure offers an analysis of the lighting fixtures market by segment (Residential-consumer, architectural-commercial, industrial, outdoor lighting), by types of products manufactured, by light sources used by the European lighting fixtures manufacturers and an overview on new technologies.

Distribution channels gives an overview of the main distribution channels active on the European lighting fixtures market (for both Residential and Professional segments) through tables showing the breakdown of lighting fixtures sales by distribution channel for most of the largest companies. A selection of over 50 architectural offices and lighting designers is also included, as well as 600 lighting specialists and 100 wholesalers.

The competitive system: sales by application and by country offers an insight into the leading local and foreign players present in each segment and in each European country considered.

Through detailed tables are shown sales data and market shares of the top lighting fixtures companies (on around 200 listed); short profiles of the main players are also available. In the end of this chapter, there is also a focus on European lighting fixtures exports and market shares outside EU30, by area of destination (Middle East and Africa, Asia and Pacific, North and Central-South America).

