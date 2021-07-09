European Managed & Professional Security Services Markets 2021: Growth Opportunities with Expansion into OT Market, Breach and Attack Simulation Technology, Well-Designed Zero Trust Environments
This study includes a helpful "Insights for CISOs" section that organizations should consider as well as regional market forecasts, market revenue drivers and restraints.
The shortage of experienced cybersecurity specialists in Europe has long been an obstacle for organizations in the region making the expansion of in-house teams challenging and costly. The result is more organizations are turning to MSS/PSS companies with economies of scale that can provide experienced cybersecurity professionals, access to cutting edge technologies, and security knowledge gained by working with clients across all industries in the public and private sectors with unique cyber risk profiles.
Before partnering with a MSS/PSS company, it's important to understand if the services offered can grow with your business and if it can offer a right sized solution for your organization today.
Outsourcing cybersecurity services to providers that are unable to provide a right sized solution for your organization and its level of security maturity could result in a misalignment that doesn't fully correspond with the needs of an organization over the course of a multi-year contract. CISOs need to acquaint themselves not just the services that a MSS/PSS provides, but also the security analyst support team the provider will leverage. A MSS/PSS company is an extension of your team, making helpful and transparent communication and interaction a necessity.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives for the European Managed and Professional Security Services Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Managed & Professional Security Services Market
- Scope of Analysis - Managed & Professional Security Services Market
- Managed & Professional Security Services Market Segmentation
- Key Growth Metrics for Managed & Professional Security Services Market
- Distribution Channels for Managed & Professional Security Services Market
- Growth Drivers for Managed & Professional Security Services Market
- Growth Drivers Analysis for Managed & Professional Security Services Market
- Growth Restraints for Managed & Professional Security Services Market
- Growth Restraints Analysis for Managed & Professional Security Services Market
- Forecast Assumptions - Managed & Professional Security Services Market
- Revenue Forecast - Managed & Professional Security Services Market
- Revenue Forecast - Managed Security Services Market
- Revenue Forecast - Professional Security Services Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region - Managed & Professional Security Services Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Managed & Professional Security Services Market
- Percent Revenue by Vertical - Managed & Professional Security Services Market
- Percent Revenue by Enterprise Size - Managed & Professional Security Services Market
- Percent Revenue by Service Lines - Managed Security Services Market
- Percent Revenue by Service Lines - Professional Security Services Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Managed & Professional Security Services Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Managed & Professional Security Services Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical - Managed & Professional Security Services Market
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Managed & Professional Security Services Market
- Competitive Environment - Managed & Professional Security Services Market
- Revenue Share - Managed & Professional Security Services Market
- Revenue Share - Managed Security Services Market
- Revenue Share - Professional Security Services Market
- Revenue Share Analysis - Managed & Professional Security Services Market
3. Growth Opportunity Universe - Managed & Professional Security Services Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Expansion into OT Market, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2: Breach and Attack Simulation Technology, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 3: Well-Designed Zero Trust Environments, 2020
4. Insights for CISOs
- Preliminary Considerations for CISOs or Directors of Security
- MSS/PSS Providers and Security Maturity
- Long-Term Strategic Planning
- Security Maturity is More than Technology, Tools, and Controls
- Security Maturity vs. An Organization's Annual Revenue
5. Next Steps
