European Military Helicopters Industry Report 2023: Spending Increases and Modernization Programs Foster Innovation Culture - Advancements in eVTOL, Airborne Cloud, and Sustainable Fuel Shape Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Aug, 2023, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Military Helicopters Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides an overview of the European military helicopter market. Helicopter fleets are an essential asset for European militaries. However, maintaining them at a state-of-the-art level to ensure mission readiness requires constant investments and upgrades, often entailing the incorporation of new technologies into legacy platforms.

Many European countries are conducting helicopter modernization programs. Additionally, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union (EU) are providing frameworks that enable members to invest in joint helicopter development projects and continent-wide training initiatives.

The search for lightweight, quieter, and more sustainable military rotorcraft is boosting innovation in Europe. Nevertheless, challenges such as the energy shortage and the consequent soaring prices that affect defense manufacturers can halt growth.

This study outlines the most relevant joint and individual projects and key contracts in the region. Profiles of the leading companies in the industry have also been provided.

The study also analyzes the factors driving and restraining growth in the market and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL)
  • Real-time Information Sharing Through Airborne Cloud
  • Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Research Scope and Overview
  • Market Trends
  • Market Challenges
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Regional Analysis
  • Market Overview
  • Helicopter Platforms
  • Complementary Technologies
  • Key Companies
  • Representative Joint Programs
  • Representative Individual Programs
  • Representative Contracts
  • Conclusions and Future Outlook

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European Military Helicopter Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ru36z9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Small Caliber Ammunition Industry Report 2023: Winchester Ammunition's Contract with the US Army for 6.8mm NGSW Cartridges Signify Strong Demand in Defense

Europe Chlorella Market Forecast to 2030 - Chlorella Powder Dominates the Market with Strong Coloring Properties and Health Benefits

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.