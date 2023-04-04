European Modern Oral Tobacco Products Report 2022: Evolution, Current Status, Innovations, Future Perspectives - Focus on Nicotine, CBD, & Stimulants for 2003-2022 & 2022-2030

Apr 04, 2023, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modern Oral Products (Tobacco-Free Pouches Infused With Nicotine, CBD, Stimulants) in the European Region for 2003-2022: Evolution, Current Status, Innovations, Future Perspectives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report includes a detailed European market analysis and defines all the tobacco-free brands of oral pouches. All the data actual to the date of this Report as of December 1, 2022.
The analysis of tobacco-free oral pouches includes 138 brands marketed in the EU and, in particular, 1077 products were studied that varied in flavour, nicotine strength, portion weight, and average price.
Tobacco-free oral pouches are largely unregulated in the European market, although national regulations adopted by individual countries set the prospect for future regulation of the product under the TPD3 policy.
At the moment requirements and restrictions over ingredients, maximum nicotine content, packaging and labelling, advertising, sponsorship and sale of tobacco-free oral pouches are in place in many country members of the EU, and these are very similar to those placed in front of vape products.
Big Tobacco companies showed great interest in novel oral tobacco products, in particular, nicotine pouches. They actively adopt nicotine pouches as a focus of their corporate harm reduction strategies and develop production and distribution networks through acquisitions and investments.
High demand for a safer way to consume nicotine has spurred the growth of the nicotine pouch product category and the search for innovative solutions related to formulations, pouch design and flavour delivery for higher competition. The growing popularity of nicotine pouches attracted attention to other snus-like nicotine-free products that could provide extra benefits and act like novel food or supplement in the European market.
With the launch of more than 40 new brands of nicotine pouches in 2022 and increasing sales, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.7% from 2022 to 2030. Despite market barriers, launching your own product line is available thanks to many private companies offering white-label services or production equipment lines.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Oral Pouches Classification Scheme
2. General Regulation for Tobacco-Free Oral Pouches
3. Products Requirements (Within Countries of Targeted Region)
3.1. Requirement on Ingredients
3.2. Nicotine/CBD Content
3.3. Health Warnings
3.4. Advertising and Display Restrictions
3.5. Age Limits and Restriction Statements
3.6. Labeling Statements
4. Nicotine Pouches Consumption Rating by Countries
5. Brands Ownership: Big Tobacco and Other Companies
6. Timeline of Tobacco-Free Oral Pouches Launched in 2003-2022
7. Main Innovations and Major Changes During the Period
8. TPD3 Policy Risks
9. Marketed Products Analysis
9.1. Content Analysis
9.2. Flavors Analysis
9.3. Pouch Size and Quantity Analysis
9.4. Packages Analysis
9.5. Nicotine Content Per Portion or Package
9.6. Retail Prices Analysis
10. EU Customs Statistics for Tobacco-Free Pouche
10.1. Imports of Tobacco-Free Oral Pouches in the European Union
10.2. Exports of Tobacco-Free Oral Pouches in the European Union
11. OEM Services and Manufacturing Facilities for Nicotine Pouches
11.1 OEM Service Providers for White Label Production in the EU Market
11.2 Global Suppliers of Manufacturing Equipment for Nicotine Pouches
List of Images, Tables and Charts
References:
- Appendix A. Labeling Statements for Tobacco-Free Nicotine Snus in the Eu
- Appendix B. Age Limits and Restriction Statements for Tobacco-Free Nicotine Snus in the European Countries
- Appendix C. Eurofins Laboratory Tests of Nicotine Pouches Available in the EU Market
Companies Mentioned
- British American Tobacco
- Japan Tobacco International
- Altria Group
- Philip Morris International
- Imperial Brands
- Swedish Match AB
- Nord Snus ApS
- Alchem Europe SA
- Chemnovatic Sp. z o.o. sp. k.
- Enorama Pharma AB
- Ministry of Snus A/S
- TCF Group
- Twinroll Service AB
- 4NX Ltd.
- AG Snus
- Amiral Tobacco AB
- Another Snus Factory Stockholm AB
- Dholakia Tobacco Pvt. Ltd.
- Fedrs Sp.Z.o.o.
- Fiedler & Lundgren AB
- Flava Pouches Ltd.
- Flavour Labs Ltd.
- GN Tobacco Sweden AB
- Gotlandssnus AB
- Grenkem OU
- HRJ Production OU
- Kordula UAB
- Microzero AB
- Ministry of Snus A/S
- Mac Baren Tobacco Company A/S
- Niconovum AB
- Nicopods EHF
- Nordic Noir Sweden AB
- Nordic Noir Holding Ltd.
- Nordic Snus AB
- Pleasure Smoking Co. ApS
- (Future Tobacco Group)
- Raa S AB
- Skruf Snus AB
- Sno No Tobacco Products AB
- TCF Group
- The Art Factory AB
- The Snus Factory Sweden
- Twinroll Service AB
- UAB N.G.P Empire Lithuania
- Unisoil LLC
- Vilosophy UK Ltd
- Wellauer AG
- XQS International AB
- Zafari Life AB
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2qc6sj
