European Navy Extends Lifetime of Orbit's Legacy Maritime TVRO Satcom System With Support Order

For over two decades Orbit's maritime TVRO satcom systems have provided reliable and uninterrupted reception of TV and data services for NATO and international naval vessels, operating in the most severe conditions. Orbit's OceanTRx family of satcom terminals (including Multiband C/Ka and Ku/Ka versions) has replaced the AL-7200 series with enhanced performance and functionality, as well as reduced size and weight.

"The AL-7200 series is a great example of Orbit's trademark reliability and longevity. While some parts are now scarce, we have secured a well-stocked inventory of spares to allow the Navy to maintain its existing TVRO systems well into the future," stated Ben Weinberger, CEO of Orbit. "Additionally, when upgrades are requested, we will be ready with the most up-to-date, cost-effective and reliable maritime satcom solutions available."

About Orbit

Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of airborne communications and satellite-tracking maritime and ground-station solutions, helping to expand and redefine how we connect. You'll find Orbit systems on cruise ships and navy vessels, airliners and jet fighters, ground stations and offshore platforms. We deliver innovative, cost-effective, and highly reliable solutions to commercial operators, major navies and air forces, space agencies and emerging New Space companies.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835118/Naval_Vessel.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/647581/Orbit_Communications_Systems_Ltd_Logo.jpg

Contact information

Orbit

Ian Tick

Head of Communications

ian.tick@orbit-cs.com

Gelbart-Kahana Investor Relations

Aviram Uzi

aviram@gk-biz.com

SOURCE Orbit Communications Systems Ltd.