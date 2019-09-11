European Non-Alcoholic Beer Market to Hit $6 Billion by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of the global non-alcoholic beer market is anticipated to surpass USD 25 billion by 2024, says a new research report published by Global Market Insights, Inc., owing to shifting consumer preferences towards healthier non-alcoholic beverages. The research report provides an exhaustive analysis of the competitive spectrum, product, material, technology, sales channel, and regional landscapes of this industry.

The Non-Alcoholic Beer Industry is set to achieve over 7% CAGR up to 2024, owing to stringent regulations against alcohol consumption age limit and high taxes imposed on alcoholic beverages.

The global non-alcoholic beer industry has lately gained immense momentum, on account of factors such as a transition in beverage consumption pattern, a growing inclination for beverages with low liquor content, together with burgeoning awareness regarding the negative health impacts of consuming liquor. Moreover, changes in lifestyle and surging disposable incomes, particularly of the middle-class population, will further propel the industry landscape.

The alcohol-free beer market has shown significant growth over the years owing to increasing health consciousness and a surging desire to triumph over inappropriate drinking habits. The product contains 69 calories and a low percentage of alcohol, i.e., < 0.05 percent ABV (Alcohol by Volume) in comparison to other products available in the market. An increase in the number of promotional campaigns informing people about the consumption of these products including sports athletes and pregnant women will foster an increase of the size of the non-alcoholic beer market from the alcohol-free beer segment in the approaching years.

Alcohol-free beer held over 50% of the overall market share in the year 2016.

Other factors commanding product demand across the globe are liquor bans and growing product availability. In addition to this, a high penetration of religious beliefs amid youth, together with improved flavor offerings of industry contenders will fuel the non-alcoholic beer industry share.

Some factors that may deter market growth are a dearth of appropriate labeling standards and different definitions of non-alcoholic beer across different countries. Case in point, in Germany 0.5% ABV beers is considered alcohol-free, whereas in the UK it is treated as "low alcohol" content beer.

The hops market is anticipated to witness substantial growth over 2017-2024, because of primary propellers like surging demand for a suitable quantity of flavors constituting extra foam to boost the creaminess of alcoholic products. Hops contain oils and acids that assist in providing optimal bitterness and aroma to the end product.

Hops are projected to witness a growth rate exceeding 6.5% up to the year 2024.

Dealcoholization technology is a leading technology segment of the global non-alcoholic beer market. Lately, dealcoholization has gained popularity due to its relatively less complex process, and flexibility to manufacture both low alcohol and alcohol-free products. Reverse osmosis is used extensively owing to its ability to limit the loss of aroma compounds, which helps in creating a natural and strong flavor.

The non-alcoholic beer market is highly competitive in nature. It includes notable contenders like Anheuser-Busch InBev, Moscow Brewing company, Erdinger Weibbrau, Krombacher Brauerei, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, Big Drop Brewing, Bernard Brewery, Heineken, and Suntory. The rising trend of collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions, is projected to improve new product development and reinforce the global reach of these players. A few other known names of this industry are Coors Brewing Company, Behnoush Iran, Kirin, Arpanoosh, Weihenstephan, and Carlsberg.

The restaurants and bars segment of the industry is projected to be worth over US $6 Billion in 2024, owing to hectic lifestyles, rising urbanization, and a hike in habitually eating out, especially in developing nations. Additionally, increased socializing and growing spending power would trigger product demand across this sales channel.

Strict driving regulations and a favorable regulatory outlook will enhance the outlook for the non-alcoholic beer market in the coming years. Restrictions pertaining to alcohol intake among athletes and sportsmen would upscale product penetration in major economies. Moreover, a number of industry titans are venturing into this business space to augment their product portfolio and foster business proceeds. However, it is anticipated that high flavor losses and selling prices will hinder industry growth.

