European OEMs' Over-the-Air Update (FOTA/SOTA) Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Unlocking New Revenue Streams with In-Cabin Features and Technology for OEMs

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insights into European OEMs' Over-the-Air Update (FOTA/SOTA) Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study offers insight into European OEMs' over-the-air (OTA) update (firmware-over-the-air [FOTA]/software-over-the-air [SOTA]) strategies. 

In analyzing leading European OEMs adopting OTA updates, the study breaks down the number of OTA updates each company offers per category. It profiles OEMs such as BMW, Volkswagen Group, Jaguar Land Rover, and Volvo Group for their OTA capabilities, with a detailed outline of their service and subsegment penetration for each OTA update type.

The study also examines OTA update market growth drivers and restraints and highlights several use cases for automakers, such as Stellantis and Renault. Based on these findings, the publisher identifies 3 growth opportunities for industry participants to capture business growth.

The  report segments OTA updates into 12 categories:

  • Powertrain
  • Infotainment Services
  • Connected Services
  • Advanced Driver Assistance Systems/Autonomous Driving (ADAS/AD)
  • Chassis
  • Remote Services
  • Bug Fixes
  • User Manuals
  • Health
  • Wellness
  • and Well-being (HWW)
  • Passive Safety
  • Active Safety
  • Comfort/Convenience

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • BMW
  • Jaguar Land Rover
  • Renault
  • Stellantis
  • Volkswagen Group
  • Volvo Group

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on OTA Updates in the Automotive Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

3 Introduction to OTA Updates

  • OTA Updates in the Automotive Industry: How and Why
  • Key Participants and OTA Update Types
  • OTA Update Segmentation
  • Automotive OTA Updates: A Timeline
  • OTA Update Trends Affecting On-demand Feature Adoption
  • OEMs Recalling Vehicles with and without OTA Updates: A Case Study
  • OTA Updates: The Future
  • OTA Updates: Restriction-bound Services

4 Privacy Data Regulations and Standards Impacting OTA Updates: Europe

  • UNECE Regulation on Software Updates (OTA) and Software Update Management Systems (SUMS) - R156
  • Cybersecurity Regulations WP.29, Europe
  • GDPR: Data Protection Principles
  • GDPR: Automotive Ecosystem

5 Privacy Data Regulations and Standards Impacting OTA Updates: North America

  • California Consumer Privacy Act (Automotive)
  • Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act
  • Colorado Privacy Act
  • Virginia and West Virginia Release Laws Governing OTA Updates
  • Categories of Regulations, Standards, and Policies by Region
  • Cybersecurity Regulations, China
  • Impact of Privacy Data Regulations on OTA Updates

6 BMW OTA Updates by Segment

  • BMW OTA Updates: A Snapshot
  • BMW OTA Updates: A Timeline
  • BMW OTA Update Comparison by Segments
  • BMW OTA Update Penetration by Subsegments

7 Volkswagen Group OTA Updates by Segment

  • VW Group OTA Updates: A Snapshot
  • VW Group OTA Updates: A Timeline
  • VW Group OTA Updates: Comparison by Segments
  • VW Group OTA Updates: Penetration by Subsegments

8 Jaguar Land Rover OTA Updates by Segment

  • JLR OTA Updates: A Snapshot
  • JLR OTA Updates: A Timeline
  • JLR OTA Updates: Penetration by Subsegments

9 Volvo Group OTA Updates by Segment

  • Volvo Group OTA Updates: A Snapshot
  • Volvo Group OTA Updates: A Timeline
  • Volvo Group OTA Updates: Comparison by Segments
  • Volvo Group OTA Updates: Penetration by Subsegments
  • Case Study: Stellantis STLA Platform
  • Case Study: Renault OTA Updates

10 Overall OTA Update Penetration by Segments in EU OEMs

  • European OEMs: OTA Update Snapshot
  • European OTA Updates: Number of OTA Updates by Segments
  • European OEMs: Comparison by Number of OTA Updates
  • Segment/Category Benchmarking by Automakers
  • European OEMs: OTA Update Summary
  • EVs vs Non-EVs: Comparative Analysis of EV OEMs

11 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: New Revenue Opportunities for OEMs from In-cabin Features and Technology
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Continuous Software Updates for Improved Vehicle Performance and Reliability
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Growth of Autonomous Vehicles and EVs

12 Appendix

  • Subsegments: Powertrain
  • Subsegments: Infotainment
  • Subsegments: Connected Services
  • Subsegments: Chassis
  • Subsegments: ADAS/AD
  • Subsegments: Comfort/Convenience

