European Olives prove to be a fan favorite in the United States at 'Summer Fancy Food'

Chef Alberto Astudillo and cooks Javier César Sanaicela, Raúl Sánchez and Shannon Dowling demonstrate their pairing skills

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 25-27, New York held one of the most awaited events for the gourmet food sector, Summer Fancy Food. The fair has broken attendance records once again this year with a total of 33,000 attendees, including various food, restaurant and hotel experts. All were impressed with the creative culinary offering of European Olives, which highlighted the versatility and quality of the product.

Olives are one of the most highly valued foods in European gastronomy, and they fit perfectly into U.S. cuisine. The great appreciation for this food is evidenced by Americans' ever-increasing demand for Spanish olives, which already amounts to 181 million euros per year, according to the latest data from the Spanish Institute for Foreign Trade (ICEX).

In this renowned event, celebrity chef Alberto Astudillo used European Olives in original culinary creations to show HORECA professionals the great pairing capacity and high versatility of this time-tested food. This year, through a variety of products, chef Alberto Astudillo, together with three renowned chefs in the United States, created tapas on the spot, both salty and sweet, bitter and sour, highlighting the versatility and quality of European olives. They also offered three dressings and three recipes that brought out the quality of the product through Spanish gastronomy. Delicious croquettes filled with manzanilla and goat cheese aioli, made by Spanish chef Julio César Sanaicela, were the stars at the inauguration of this New York fair last Sunday.

Because this Mediterranean food enhances the flavor of foods such as steak, eggs benedict, pasta and chicken, it is a perfect ally for any meal, and acts as a harmonizing and enhancing ingredient in countless typical New York dishes, such as chicken & waffles, bagels, hot dogs, or traditional hamburgers. It will be a unique culinary experience through which chefs and professionals from the restaurant industry will be able to learn in person what it means to "Put Europe at your table," the message of the U.S. campaign "Europe at your table with Olives from Spain," promoted by the Table Olive Interprofessional Organization (Interaceituna) and supported by the European Union.

European Olives was also present at the largest food fair in Chicago: NRA Show, which was held from May 20-23, 2023. More than 40 sectors related to restaurants and catering, hotels and gastronomy, from 100 countries gathered for four days in a show where olives took center stage. A stand was set up where the prestigious chef Alberto Astudillo offered delicious tastings to showcase the versatility of table olives and demonstrate their culinary possibilities.

These promotional activities are part of the "Europe at your table with Olives from Spain" campaign, promoted by the Table Olive Interprofessional Organization (Interaceituna) and supported by the European Union, to increase awareness in the U.S. market of the benefits of consuming European olives.

The U.S. is the main market for olives produced in Europe, importing $427 million worth of olives in 2020. This means that more than 79% of the olives that Americans consumed that year came from EU countries.

INTERACEITUNA is the Table Olive Interprofessional Organization recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food and Environment that brings together all the organizations representing the sector, such as ASAJA, ASEMESA, COAG, Cooperativas Agroalimentarias and UPA. It was created to implement programs and activities of general interest, spread knowledge about the Spanish table olive and carry out research and development programs on various production techniques.

