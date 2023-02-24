European olives show their gastronomic potential in Miami to 450 chefs

The Spanish chef Alberto Astudillo will prepare different dishes with this ingredient

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South Beach (Miami/Florida) will host the 22nd edition of one of the favorite meetings among gourmet food professionals: the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®). The presence of European Olives will be essential at this event -at a stand next to the main entrance- between the 24th and 26th February, where the more "Caribbean" side of this Mediterranean food will be presented through various recipes that will be done by the Spanish chef Alberto Astudillo. The renowned chef will be the one to divulge, through his elaborations, the great pairing capacity of this millenary fruit, and will bring its flavor, quality, variety and versatility to the North American public.

The Festival will also offer a hundred events where Food Network personalities, renowned musicians and more than 450 chefs will delight attendees with lunches and dinners, parties, masterclasses, and seminars. There will also be a large outdoor tasting where attendees will be able to sample exquisite dishes, including European Olives. The aim is for all the activities to become a magnificent showcase for the great gastronomic potential of this product.

The olive is one of the most highly valued foods in European gastronomy, and it fits perfectly with American gastronomy, more specifically with the Caribbean dishes of Miami cuisine, as it has the peculiarity of enclosing a sensory universe in the four flavors it contains (bitter, sour, sweet and salty). This versatile product becomes a harmonizing and enhancing ingredient in countless typical dishes from this part of Miami, such as stone crabs, the popular key lime pie or the delicious arepas.

Fairs of stature

SOBEWFF® brings together Miami's best restaurants, talented chefs, artists, and American musicians all under one roof. For example, American television and cultural personalities such as Emeril Lagasse, or the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives LIVE presented by the famed Guy Fieri, among others, will be in attendance. There will also be musical performances by the likes of Midland and singer Thelma Houston.

European Olives was also present at the largest food fair in the western United States: Winter Fancy Food, held in Las Vegas from 15 to 17 January 2023. These promotional activities are part of the "Europe at your table with Olives from Spain" campaign, promoted by Interprofesional de la Aceituna de Mesa (Interaceituna) and supported by the European Union, to raise awareness of the benefits of consuming European olives in the US market.

The fact is that the USA is the main market for olives produced in Europe, importing 427 million dollar's worth of olives in 2020. This means that more than 79% of the olives consumed by Americans in the same year came from EU countries.

About INTERACEITUNA

INTERACEITUNA is the Table Olive Interprofessional Organization recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food and Environment that brings together all the organizations representing the sector, such as ASAJA, ASEMESA, COAG, Cooperativas Agroalimentarias and UPA. It was created to implement programs and activities of general interest, to disseminate knowledge of the Spanish table olive and to carry out research and development programs on various production techniques.

