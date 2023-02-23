European Onshore and Offshore Wind Farms Database 2023

Feb 23, 2023, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product is a database of wind farms in Europe.
It includes 25737 entries (in 39 countries).
Its content represents 213,1 GW onshore and 364,7 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:
- Onshore market
- Under construction: 242 entries (13,5 GW)
- Operational: 22591 entries (199,6 GW)
- Offshore market
- Planned: 408 entries (305,8 GW)
- Approved: 39 entries (20,2 GW)
- Under construction: 16 entries (8,8 GW)
- Operational: 153 entries (29,9 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
Countries Covered
- Albania
- Austria
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Faroe Islands
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Kosovo
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
