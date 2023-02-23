European Onshore and Offshore Wind Farms Database 2023

News provided by

Research and Markets

Feb 23, 2023, 18:00 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Wind Farms Database" database has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in Europe.

It includes 25737 entries (in 39 countries).

Its content represents 213,1 GW onshore and 364,7 GW offshore.

Detailed breakdown:

  • Onshore market
  • Under construction: 242 entries (13,5 GW)
  • Operational: 22591 entries (199,6 GW)
  • Offshore market
  • Planned: 408 entries (305,8 GW)
  • Approved: 39 entries (20,2 GW)
  • Under construction: 16 entries (8,8 GW)
  • Operational: 153 entries (29,9 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

  • Country
  • Zone/District
  • City
  • WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

  • Manufacturer
  • Turbine Model
  • Hub Height
  • Number of turbines
  • Total Power

Players

  • Developer
  • Operator
  • Owner

Status Data

  • Status
  • Commissioning Date

Countries Covered

  • Albania
  • Austria
  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Bulgaria
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Faroe Islands
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Kosovo
  • Latvia
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Montenegro
  • Netherlands
  • North Macedonia
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Romania
  • Serbia
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Ukraine
  • United Kingdom

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fv46yt-wind-farms?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Outlook on the Bowel Management Systems Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Consure, Convatec, Hollister, Medtronic and Welland Medical Among Others

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.91%

Explore

More news releases in similar topics