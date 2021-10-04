European Operator Selects Sandvine for Converged 4G and 5G Solutions to Deliver Seamless Application Experiences

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Providing superior application experiences for users across 4G and 5G networks requires mature, 3GPP-compliant application and network intelligence solutions that not only integrate with current 4G networks, but also seamlessly fit into a cloud native 5G service-based architecture (SBA). That is the challenge for a Western European operator that is rapidly growing its 5G Fixed Wireless Access presence and both 4G and 5G Standalone (SA) applications and services. This operator is known for exceeding customer expectations as Europeans have relied heavily on its services for remote work, learning, and entertainment. Continuing to deliver on these expectations is top of mind as the operator rolls out 5G services.

In order to simplify multivendor, multiaccess integrations and tackle video streaming management, application optimization, and congestion management, the operator chose Sandvine's 4G, 5G SA, and Fixed Wireless Access solutions including: