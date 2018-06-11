European Orthopedic and Spine Surgical Procedures Volumes 2016-2021: Arthroscopy, Fracture Fixation, Joint Replacement, and Spinal Surgery Procedures

This report presents procedure volumes forecasts for some of the most common orthopedic and spine surgical procedures performed in the five EU countries of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK (5EU). The forecast period covered by this report is for the years 2016 through 2021.



This report also presents an overview of selected diseases/disorders of the joints and spine, the prevailing surgical approaches and techniques, and the evolving procedural trends. Procedure volumes are provided for selected arthroscopy, fracture fixation, joint replacement, and spinal surgery procedures.

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

i. Methodology



1. EUROPEAN UNION HEALTHCARE OVERVIEW

1.1 GDP and healthcare spending

1.2 Healthcare financing

1.3 Healthcare economics

1.4 Healthcare facilities and personnel

1.5 Ambulatory surgery

1.6 Hospital length of stay

1.7 Unified healthcare

1.8 France, national healthcare profile

1.8.1 Healthcare organization and reform

1.8.2 Healthcare expenditure

1.8.3 Hospital services

1.9 Germany, national healthcare profile

1.9.1 Healthcare organization and reform

1.9.2 Hospital services

1.9.3 Funding

1.9.4 Electronic health records

1.10 Italy, national healthcare profile

1.10.1 Healthcare organization and reform

1.10.2 Funding

1.10.3 Hospital services

1.10.4 Electronic health records

1.11 Spain, national healthcare profile

1.11.1 Healthcare organization and reform

1.11.2 Hospital services

1.12 United Kingdom, national healthcare profile

1.12.1 Healthcare organization and reform

1.12.2 Funding

1.12.3 Healthcare expenditure

1.12.4 Hospital services

1.12.5 Effect of Brexit

1.13 Bibliography

Exhibit 1-1: Healthcare expenditures as a percentage of GDP, 2016

Exhibit 1-2: France , selected national healthcare statistics

, selected national healthcare statistics Exhibit 1-3: Germany , selected national healthcare statistics

, selected national healthcare statistics Exhibit 1-4: Italy , selected national healthcare statistics

, selected national healthcare statistics Exhibit 1-5: Spain , selected national healthcare statistics

, selected national healthcare statistics Exhibit 1-6: UK, selected national healthcare statistics

2. ORTHOPEDIC/SPINE SURGICAL PROCEDURES

2.1 Fractures and fracture management

2.1.1 Types of fracture

2.1.2 Arthritis, osteoporosis, and fractures

2.1.3 Internal fixation of fractures

2.1.4 External fixation/fracture repair

2.2 Spinal surgery

2.2.1 Selected spinal disorders

2.2.2 Selected spinal procedures

2.3 The joints and associated diseases/disorders and injuries

2.3.1 Joint replacement

2.3.1.1 Total hip replacement

2.3.1.2 Total knee replacement

2.3.1.3 Total shoulder replacement

2.3.2 Arthroscopic procedures

2.3.2.1 Anterior cruciate ligament repair

2.3.2.2 Meniscal and articular cartilage repair

2.3.2.3 Lavage and debridement of the knee

2.3.2.4 Carpal tunnel release

2.3.2.5 Rotator cuff repair

2.3.2.6 Arthroscopic procedure volumes forecast

2.4 Bibliography

Exhibit 2-1: Internal fixation/fracture repair of the femur and tibia/fibula, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 2-2: External fixation/fracture repair, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 2-3: Laminectomy and discectomy, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 2-4: Balloon kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 2-5: Cervical, thoracic, and lumbar spinal fusion procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 2-6: Prosthetic intervertebral disc replacement, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 2-7: Instrumented spinal deformity corrections, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 2-8: Total hip replacement, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 2-9: Total and unicompartmental knee replacement, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 2-10: Total shoulder replacement, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

Exhibit 2-11: Selected arthroscopic surgery, procedure volumes forecast, 2016-21

