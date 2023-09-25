European Packaging Adhesives & Sealants Market Insights Report 2023-2028 - Rising Focus on Sustainability and the Impacts on the Industry

The "Europe Packaging Adhesives & Sealants Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report 

The Europe packaging adhesives & sealants market was valued at $8.85 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $12.96 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.57% 

This report offers market size & and forecast data for the packaging adhesives & sealants market in Europe. The revenue generated from the sale of packaging adhesives & sealants is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the Europe packaging adhesives & sealants, including the Europe packaging adhesives & sealants market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

The European packaging adhesives & sealants market is growing significantly due to the rising usage of disposable hygiene products, market shift to water-based adhesives, and increasing demand for high-performance adhesives, adhesive-coated tapes, flexible packaging, convenience food, and cosmetics and personal care products.

Demand for natural/bio-based adhesives & sealants is gaining traction in the market with rising consumer preference for natural ingredients-based packaging adhesives for food & and beverage and pharmaceutical drug packaging in Europe.

Henkel, Arkema, Sika, BASF, 3M, and Dow are the leading players with strong market penetration. Vendors such as Scott Bader, H.B. Fuller, Evonik Industries, Dymax Corporation, Jowat, Wacker Chemie, DELO, Munzing Corporation, Ashland, Huntsman Corporation, and others are prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.

There is significant demand for recyclable adhesives from various industries across Europe. This is due to the rising focus on sustainability and the increasing need to reduce environmental impact of packaging.

In Europe, various industries are adopting more automated packaging processes. The demand for adhesives compatible with high-speed packaging application systems that ensure reliable and efficient bonding afterward is gaining traction in the European markets.

Due to rising environmental concerns and governmental regulations over VOC emissions, Europe's demand for less VOC-based adhesives is growing significantly. Water-based adhesives have lower VOC content, so their demand is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present packaging adhesives & sealants market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in Europe. IT covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. IT profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

  • Henkel
  • Arkema
  • Sika
  • BASF
  • 3M
  • Dow

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Scott Bader
  • H.B. Fuller
  • Evonik Industries
  • Dymax Corporation
  • Jowat
  • Wacker Chemie
  • Avery Dennison
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • DELO
  • Ashland
  • Parker Hannifin
  • Munzing Corporation
  • Fedrigoni
  • VPF

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Application Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Paper & Paperboard
  • Plastic & Other Packaging

Product Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Adhesives
  • Sealants

Adhesive Technology Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Water-based
  • Pressure
  • Hot Melt
  • Others

End-user Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Food & Beverage
  • Personal Care & Cosmetics
  • Healthcare
  • Others

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of the Europe Packaging Adhesives & Sealants Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

APPENDIX

  • Research Methodology
  • Abbreviations

