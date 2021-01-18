European Parcel Leading Markets 2020: Estimates for Revenue and Volume by Carrier for Europe Overall and Eight of the Leading European Parcels Markets
Jan 18, 2021, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Parcels: Revenue and Volume by Carrier by Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is an Excel workbook which contains the publisher's estimates for revenue and volume by carrier for Europe overall and for eight of the leading European Parcels markets.
The sheet gives revenue and volume by year for the years 2014-2019 inclusive for:
- Each of the leading markets plus Other and Total Europe
- Each of the top 6-8 carriers within each market
- Data is presented in figures and in graphical form.
The figures are based on:
- Actual volume and revenue figures provided by carriers themselves
- Figures produced by government and regulatory bodies
- Insights from interviews the publisher has carried out in the sector
- Insights from press reports and other published sources
- the publisher's analysis of the above data sources
Key Topics Covered:
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Poland
- Other Europe
- Total
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon Logistics
- bPost
- BRT
- Ciblex
- Colis Prive
- Correos
- Correos Express
- DHL
- DP DHL Express
- DP Post and Parcel Germany
- DPD
- Envialia
- FedEx/TNT
- Geodis
- GLS
- Heppner
- Hermes
- InPost
- La Poste
- MRW
- Nacex
- Poczta Polska
- Poste Italiane/SDA
- PostNL
- Royal Mail inc. Parcelforce
- Seur
- TIPSA
- UPS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9wepmm
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets