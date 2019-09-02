European Parcels Market Insight Report 2019
Sep 02, 2019, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Parcels Market Insight Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
European Parcels: Market Insight Report 2019 sets out the market structure, size, growth, key trends and competitive landscape, covering eight main countries in-depth: Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium and Poland. These markets represent 76% of European GDP and, according to the author's market model, 80% of total parcels revenues.
The other countries included in the continent-wide overview and market size estimates are Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Austria, Denmark, Greece, Finland, Portugal, Ireland, Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Slovak Republic, Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Serbia, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Albania, FYR Macedonia, Malta and Montenegro. Russia and Turkey are excluded.
The definition of the parcels market includes domestic, intra-European and international parcels. It also includes business-to-business, business-to-consumer and consumer consigned parcels.
- Parcel weight definitions vary, between operators and countries, but most describe parcels up to various weights approaching 40 kg.
- All service levels are included (time-definite and deferred).
- Adjacent services, such as mail, pallet distribution, groupage, freight forwarding, same-day delivery fulfilment and contract logistics are excluded.
The report provides historical and forecasts market sizes covering the period from 2013-2023.
- Market sizes are presented in value and volume terms.
- Market values are presented on a constant currency basis.
- The market is segmented by country and, within each country and at the overall European level, between B2B, B2C and C2X.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- Summary
- About the author
2. European Parcels Market Background
3. Market definition
- Characteristics of the market
- Business vs. consumer delivery
- Other segmentations of the market
- Premium/economy
- International/domestic
4. Market Trends
4.1 Development of better last-mile delivery solutions
- Self-employed couriers
- Parcel shops and locker networks
- Delivery to the workplace
- Home lockers and in-boot deliveries
4.2 Changes in retail patterns
- Increase in direct sales by brands
- Emergence and growth of subscription box business model
4.3 Leading retailers playing a more active role in deliveries
- Amazon
- Other retailers
- Click & Collect
4.4 Improvement in carrier systems supporting improved customer service
4.5 Increased use of technology in carrier operations
- Hub and depot automation
- Last-mile delivery technology
- PoD improvements
- Blockchain
4.6 Variations in, or alternatives to, hub and spoke models
4.7 Cross-border B2C deliveries
4.8 Growth of same day delivery
4.9 Evolving role of postal operators
4.10 Increased role of brokers to serve the C2X segment
4.11 Supply chain trends leading to slower growth of B2B parcels
5. Market Size and Growth
- Parcels market value
- Volume
- Pricing
- Economic performance and impact on parcels markets
- Impact of internet retail market growth on parcels markets
6. Competitive Landscape
- Types of parcels carriers
- Postal operators
- Integrators
- European networks
- Independents
- Market shares
- Acquisitions
- FedEx
- UPS
- Royal Mail
- Deutsche Post DHL
- Le Groupe La Poste/GeoPost
7. Profiles of leading groups
- DPDHL
- UPS (Europe)
- Recent developments
- FedEx
- Recent developments
- Royal Mail Group
- Le Groupe La Poste/DPD
- Parcels (within Services-Mail-Parcels)
- GeoPost
- Recent developments
- Hermes
- Recent developments
- Poste Italiane
- Amazon Logistics
- Other European networks
- Eurodis
- Net Express Europe
- GO! (General Overnight)
- Logistics World Alliance
- System Alliance Europe
8. Forecasts
- Economic growth forecasts
- Internet retail forecasts
- Parcels market forecasts
- Key messages for parcels networks
- Risks to the forecasts
9. Germany
- Market size and growth
- Parcels market size
- GDP growth
- Internet retail sales and growth
- Internet retail as a percentage of overall retail
- Germany - Competitor Analysis
- Leading parcel delivery companies by revenue
- Deutsche Post DHL
- UPS Germany
- DPD
- GLS Germany
- FedEx Germany/TNT Express Germany
- Germany - Parcels market forecast
- GDP forecast
- Internet retail forecasts
- Parcels market forecast
10. United Kingdom
- Market size and growth
- Parcels market size
- GDP growth
- Internet retail sales and growth
- Internet retail as a percentage of overall retail
- UK - Competitor Analysis
- Leading parcel delivery companies by revenue
- Royal Mail
- DHL Express
- UK Mail
- DPD
- DPD Local
- UPS
- FedEx UK
- TNT Express
- Yodel
- Hermes
- DX Group
- Tuffnells
- APC Overnight
- Amazon Logistics
- UK - Parcels market forecast
- GDP forecast
- Internet retail forecast
- Parcels market forecast
11. France
- Market size and growth
- Parcels market size
- GDP growth
- Internet retail sales and growth
- Internet retail as a percentage of overall retail
- France - Competitor Analysis
- Leading parcel delivery companies by revenue
- La Poste
- Geodis (SNCF Logistics)
- FedEx France
- UPS France
- DHL France
- GLS France
- Ciblex
- Colis Priv
- France - Parcels market forecast
- GDP forecast
- Internet retail forecast
- Parcels market forecast
12. Italy
- Market size and growth
- Parcels market size
- GDP growth
- Internet retail sales and growth
- Internet retail as a percentage of overall retail
- Italy - Competitor Analysis
- Leading parcel delivery companies by revenue
- BRT SpA
- DHL Italy
- UPS Italy
- Poste Italiane
- GLS Italy
- FedEx Italy
- Italy - Parcels market forecast
- GDP forecast
- Internet retail forecast
- Parcels market forecast
13. Spain
- Market size and growth
- Parcels market size
- GDP growth
- Internet retail sales and growth
- Internet retail as a percentage of overall retail
- Spain - Competitor Analysis
- Leading parcel delivery companies by revenue
- Correos/Correos Express
- DHL Spain
- SEUR Geopost
- MRW
- UPS Espaa
- Nacex
- FedEx
- TIPSA
- GLS Spain
- Tourline
- Envialia
- Spain - Parcels market forecast
- GDP forecast
- Internet retail forecast
- Parcels market forecast
14. Netherlands
- Market size and growth
- Parcels market size
- GDP growth
- Internet retail sales and growth
- Internet retail as a percentage of overall retail
- Netherlands - Competitor Analysis
- Leading parcel delivery companies by revenue
- PostNL
- DHL Parcel Netherlands
- UPS Netherlands
- FedEx Netherlands
- DPD Netherlands
- GLS Netherlands
- Netherlands - Parcels market forecast
- GDP forecast
- Internet retail forecast
- Parcels market forecast
15. Belgium
- Market size and growth
- Parcels market size
- GDP growth
- Internet retail sales and growth
- Internet retail as a percentage of GDP
- Belgium - Competitor Analysis
- Leading parcel delivery companies by revenue
- bpost
- UPS Belgium
- FedEx Belgium
- DPD Belgium
- DHL Belgium
- GLS Belgium
- Belgium - Parcels market forecast
- GDP forecast
- Internet retail forecast
- Parcels market forecast
16. Poland
- Market size and growth
- Parcels market size
- GDP growth
- Internet retail sales and growth
- Poland - Competitor Analysis
- Leading parcel delivery companies by revenue
- DHL Express (Poland) Sp z.o.o
- UPS Polska Sp z.o.o
- Poczta Polska S.A.
- DPD Polska Sp. z.o.o.
- FedEx
- General Logistics Systems Poland Sp z.o.o
- Poland - Parcels market forecast
- GDP forecast
- Internet retail forecast
- Parcels market forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9bnymd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article