European Passenger Car Active Safety and Passive Safety Market Research Report 2022: ESC across All Variants and Markets, More Airbags in Mass-market Vehicles, Maximum Value in Safety Features

Active and passive safety systems are crucial in terms of getting a vehicle approved to be sold in a particular market.

Active safety systems in this report include antilock braking system (ABS), electrical brakeforce distribution (EBD) and electronic stability control (ESC). Airbags and seat belts are included in the passive safety systems in this report.

ABS and EBD are known by their standard terminologies across the industry, while ESC systems have proprietary names from the OEMs providing the feature on their vehicles.

The revenue for these systems is usually from the OEMs to the tier suppliers who integrate the hardware, and the software is integrated by the OEMs themselves.

Key Features

Unit shipments of ABS, EBD, ESC, seat belts, and airbags in Europe

Expected revenue from active and passive safety systems in Europe

Drivers and restraints for active and passive safety systems

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Active and Passive Safety Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Active Safety

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by OEM

Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Passive Safety

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by OEM

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: ESC across All Variants and Markets

Growth Opportunity 2: More Airbags in Mass-market Vehicles

Growth Opportunity 3: Maximum Value in Safety Features

6. Next Steps

