European Passenger Vehicle Connected Services Growth Opportunities: With Analysis of Data Privacy, In-Vehicle Entertainment and App Stores & More

25 May, 2023, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Passenger Vehicle Connected Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European passenger vehicle connected services industry is based on a technology that allows a vehicle to connect to the Internet of Things. This report discusses how original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have been innovating to allow passenger vehicles to connect through various modes, such as embedded, tethered, and smartphone integrations.
OEMs, especially in Europe, are aggressively adopting embedded connectivity to abide by the 2015 eCall in-vehicle system deployment law. Most OEMs provide additional service sets, such as security, maintenance, remote and EV services, navigation, infotainment, and convenience services, to use enhanced in-vehicle human-machine interface (HMI) features.
The automotive industry has seen in-vehicle technology development, such as car-to-everything (C2X) services, voice-based in-vehicle personal assistant, 5G communication, user-based insurance (UBI), Wi-Fi hotspot, in-vehicle payment and marketplace, remote software/firmware over-the-air updates, and data monetization, leading to a future of data-driven connected service in-vehicle experience.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Vehicle Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- In-vehicle Connectivity Segmentation
- Key Competitors in Connected Cars
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Key Findings
- Forecast Assumptions
- Overall Connected Vehicle Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Connectivity
- Overall Connectivity Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Connectivity Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Percent Penetration Forecast by Connectivity
- Competitive Environment
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Embedded Connected Services
- Key Growth Metrics
- Embedded Connectivity Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Tethered Connected Services
- Key Growth Metrics
- Tethered Connectivity Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
5. In-vehicle Connected Service Solutions & Availability: Key OEM Groups
- Connected Service Categories
- Overview of In-vehicle Connectivity by OEM Group
- In-vehicle Connected Service Offerings: BMW Group
- In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: BMW Group
- In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: Daimler Group
- In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: Daimler Group
- In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: Ford
- In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: Ford
- In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: Geely Group
- In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: Geely Group
- In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: Honda
- In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: Honda
- In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: Hyundai Group
- In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: Hyundai Group
- In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: Mazda
- In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: Mazda
- In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: RNM Group
- In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: RNM Group
- In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: Stellantis Group
- In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: Stellantis Group
- In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: Subaru
- In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: Subaru
- In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: Suzuki
- In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: Suzuki
- In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: Tata Group
- In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: TATA Group
- In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: Tesla
- In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: Tesla
- In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: Toyota Group
- In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: Toyota Group
- In-vehicle Connected Service Offering: Volkswagen Group
- In-vehicle Connected Service Availability: Volkswagen Group
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Addressing Data Privacy
- Growth Opportunity 2: In-vehicle Entertainment and EV Services
- Growth Opportunity 3: Convenience with In-vehicle App Store
7. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- List of Exhibit
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- BMW Group
- Daimler Group
- Ford
- Geely Group
- Honda
- Hyundai Group
- Mazda
- RNM Group
- Stellantis Group
- Subaru
- Suzuki
- TATA Group
- Tesla
- Toyota Group
- Volkswagen Group
