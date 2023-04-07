European Passenger Vehicle Driveline Market 2022: Electrification Drives Innovation in the Commoditized Driveline Market and Better Profit Margins for Suppliers

Apr 07, 2023, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Passenger Vehicle Driveline Market, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
An integral part of the automotive ecosystem, the driveline industry has registered many changes over time. One of the primary factors driving these changes is the advent of electrification.
The industry classifies drivelines into three: front-wheel drive (FWD), rear-wheel drive (RWD), and all-wheel drive (AWD). The author based this segmentation on wheels powered by either an internal combustion engine (ICE) or an electrical drive.
Notably, FWD is the go-to solution for many OEMs because of its simplicity, lower cost, and ease of packaging. RWD is mainly for vehicles built for higher load-carrying capacity. AWD solutions are primarily for vehicle enthusiasts who require higher performance and off-roading capabilities.
In this report, the publisher covers the following topics:
- Unit shipment and revenue forecast for FWD, RWD, and AWD systems
- European driveline market trends between 2021 and 2028
- Growth drivers and restraints
- Profiles of leading suppliers
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Passenger Vehicle Driveline Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - FWD
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - RWD
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - AWD
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
6. Technology Overview
- Driveline Systems
- AWD Systems
- Driveline Electrification Path
- Driveline Life Cycle Analysis
7. Supplier Profiles
- Borgwarner
- GKN
- ZF Friedrichshafen
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - eAWD Systems
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Electric Corner Modules
- Growth Opportunity 3 - On-Demand AWD
9. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ypfw2s
