European Passenger Vehicles Airbag Market Analysis Report 2022: Airbags for Nontraditional Seating Arrangement Show Future Growth Potential

Dec 08, 2022, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Passenger Vehicles Airbag Market, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Vendors will focus on catering to autonomous vehicles and autonomous shuttles with unorthodox seating positions, which will require solutions different from the ones now available in the market.
Airbags are part of the passive safety equipment offered on an automobile. The price of the airbag varies with usage, size, and model. Airbags are located in various places inside and outside of a passenger vehicle.
Front airbags are the most common. Side airbags, curtain airbags, knee airbags, and center airbags are the other types. An airbag system typically comprises sensors that detect a crash/collision/impact, inflators that use a chemical reaction to inflate the airbag, and the airbag itself made of fabric.
With customers demanding greater safety, the number of airbags in a vehicle will be a competitive differentiator that spurs automobile sales in Europe. Revenue covers airbags, inflators, and sensors that make up the entire airbag system.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Passenger Vehicle Airbag Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Front Airbags
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Side Airbags
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Curtain Airbags
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Knee Airbags
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Center Airbags
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Innovation Lanscape
8. Innovations in Airbags
9. Supplier Profiles
- AutoLiv
- ZF Friedrichshafen
- Joyson Safety Systems
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Safety Systems for Future Mobility
- Growth Opportunity 2: External Airbags
- Growth Opportunity 3: Internal Airbags
11. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qqlxxg
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article