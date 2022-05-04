European PHEV/BEV Aftermarket Report 2022: Battery Lifecycle Management and Charging Space to Spur Transformational Growth of Aftermarket Business Models

May 04, 2022, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European PHEV/BEV Aftermarket Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research discusses four key growth opportunities that hold the highest growth potential for prospective participants seeking early-mover advantage in these lucrative segments.
2020 turned out to be the much-anticipated inflection point for PHEV/BEV adoption in Europe. Car buyers here clearly warmed up to the concept of electric mobility in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, new electric car registrations in Europe doubled year-over-year to reach the 10% retail market share milestone even as the overall car market in Europe registered a de-growth of 22%.
Such is the popularity of this ecofriendly alternative to the traditional ICE vehicles that it is widely believed that the sales of the latter may already have peaked in Europe. Extensive research by the publisher has led it to think that this slow-but-sure mainstreaming of electric mobility will be accompanied by the emergence of new growth opportunities in the battery lifecycle management and vehicle charging space.
With the right strategic approach, traditional aftermarket participants can seek to leverage these nascent growth opportunities through new business models that will help them gain a foothold in the evolving battery and charging value chains.
RESEARCH SCOPE
In terms of geography, the study separately discusses the erstwhile EU-5 markets of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK. The study also discusses the other major markets in a separate cluster designated as "Rest of Europe."
It discusses both qualitatively and quantitatively the key aspects of each growth opportunity and offers recommendations to prospective market entrants on how to play in these rapidly evolving segments.
The study also outlines the replacement component demand for 5 xEV-specific spare parts that F&S has identified through discussions with industry veterans.
RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
The study aims to offer insights to stakeholders across the European light vehicle aftermarket value chain including, but not limited to:
- Service providers active or contemplating investments in the space of battery end-of-life management and replenishment need-fulfillment for personal vehicles and shared mobility fleets.
- Aftermarket component suppliers, distributors, retailers and end-channel workshops.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
- What is the anticipated overall electrification trajectory of the European light vehicle population from 2020 to 2030?
- What is the expected age mix of the European PHEV/BEV population between 2020 and 2030?
- What are the key impediments to electric vehicle adoption and how are various businesses addressing these concerns resulting in new aftermarket growth opportunities?
- What are the key growth drivers and restraints for these electrification-led growth opportunities?
- Which companies are the early movers in each of the growth opportunities discussed?
- What are the other long-term growth opportunities in the PHEV/BEV aftermarket?
- Which companies are capitalizing on these nascent growth opportunities and what is the way forward for prospective investors contemplating an entry into similar lines of business?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the European PHEV/BEV Aftermarket
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
3. Growth Environment
- Developments Addressing EV Adoption Barriers
- Demand Pockets in the xEV Aftermarket
- A Multibillion-dollar Emobility Aftermarket to Emerge by 2030
- How to Play the Fast-growing Battery and Charging Ecosystem?
- Market Potential in Europe
4. Growth Opportunity 1 - Battery End-of-life Management
- Overview
- Active Companies
- Collection and Logistics - The Reneos Consortium
- Repurposing - Renault Advanced Battery Storage
- Repurposing - Betteries, Germany
- Recycling - Accurec, Germany
- Recycling - Umicore, Belgium
- Recycling - Nickelhuette Aue, Germany
5. Growth Opportunity 2 - Mobile DC Fast Charging
- Growth Opportunity 2 Overview - Mobile DC Fast Charging
- Mobile Charging Services - Surve Mobility, Germany (Formerly Chargery)
- Mobile Charging Products and Services - L-Charge, Russia
- Mobile Charging Products - Freewire Technologies, US (Active in Europe)
6. Growth Opportunity 3 - Modular Battery Swapping
- Growth Opportunity 3 Overview - Modular Battery Swapping
- Modular Battery Swapping - Ample, US (Planned foray into Europe)
- Modular Battery Swapping - Power Swap, Sweden
7. Growth Opportunity 4 - Sales of Residential Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (Home Chargers)
- Growth Opportunity 4 Overview - Sales of Residential EVSE
8. Growth Opportunity 5 - Replacement Components Demand
- Growth Opportunity 5 - EV Component Replacement Demand in the Aftermarket
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, France
- Key Growth Metrics, France
- PHEV/BEV Sales and VIO, France
- PHEV/BEV Distribution by Vehicle Age, France
- Electrification-led Growth Opportunities Overview, France
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Growth Opportunity, France
- Unit Shipment of Replacement Components, France
- Revenue Potential of Replacement Components, France
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Component Type, France
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Germany
- Key Growth Metrics, Germany
- PHEV/BEV Sales and VIO, Germany
- PHEV/BEV Distribution by Vehicle Age, Germany
- Electrification-led Growth Opportunities Overview, Germany
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Growth Opportunity, Germany
- Unit Shipment of Replacement Components, Germany
- Revenue Potential of Replacement Components, Germany
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Component Type, Germany
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Italy
- Key Growth Metrics, Italy
- PHEV/BEV Sales and VIO, Italy
- PHEV/BEV Distribution by Vehicle Age, Italy
- Electrification-led Growth Opportunities Overview, Italy
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Growth Opportunity, Italy
- Unit Shipment of Replacement Components, Italy
- Revenue Potential of Replacement Components, Italy
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Component Type, Italy
12. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Spain
- Key Growth Metrics, Spain
- PHEV/BEV Sales and VIO, Spain
- PHEV/BEV Distribution by Vehicle Age, Spain
- Electrification-led Growth Opportunities Overview, Spain
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Growth Opportunity, Spain
- Unit Shipment of Replacement Components, Spain
- Revenue Potential of Replacement Components, Spain
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Component Type, Spain
13. Growth Opportunity Analysis, UK
- Key Growth Metrics, UK
- PHEV/BEV Sales and VIO, UK
- PHEV/BEV Distribution by Vehicle Age, UK
- Electrification-led Growth Opportunities Overview, UK
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Growth Opportunity, UK
- Unit Shipment of Replacement Components, UK
- Revenue Potential of Replacement Components, UK
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Component Type, UK
14. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Rest of Europe
- Key Growth Metrics, Rest of Europe
- PHEV/BEV Sales and VIO, Rest of Europe
- PHEV/BEV Distribution by Vehicle Age, Rest of Europe
- Electrification-led Growth Opportunities Overview, Rest of Europe
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Growth Opportunity, Rest of Europe
- Unit Shipment of Replacement Components, Rest of Europe
- Revenue Potential of Replacement Components, Rest of Europe
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Component Type, Rest of Europe
15. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Electric Powertrain Retrofitment for Older ICE Cars and LCVs
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Semipublic EV Charging Solutions for the European Workplace
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Software Enablers for Access to Public Charging Networks
16. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Accurec
- Ample
- Betteries
- Freewire Technologies
- L-Charge
- Nickelhuette Aue
- Power Swap
- Renault
- Surve Mobility
- The Reneos Consortium
- Umicore
