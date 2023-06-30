European Podcast Market is to grow by USD 1,127.66 million from 2022 to 2027|Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. to emerge as key contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The podcast market in Europe is set to grow by USD 1,127.66 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of over 27.5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the internet is the major factor driving the Europe podcast market growth. Podcasts have become an option for users with the advent of high-end smartphones and easy access to the Internet. Further, with the progress of mobile internet subscriptions, multiple podcast providers are exploring new platforms for podcast distribution. Growing internet connectivity and availability of low-cost smartphones are rising demand for these devices in European markets such as Germany, the UK, France, Netherlands, and Europe. The fast development of wireless standards such as 3G, 4G, and 5G has improved internet bandwidth and increased acceptance of online podcast streaming services in the region. Initially, the podcasting service provider offered podcasts only through its own website. Moreover, most service providers are developing mobile applications to promote customer access. With the penetration of mobile devices and the associated explosion of mobile application downloads, most podcasts can now be streamed and downloaded within the app. Thus, the prevalence of smartphones and easy access to the internet will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Podcast Market in Europe

The podcast market in Europe covers the following areas:

The report on the podcast market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Podcast Market In Europe 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Significant Trends

The advent of smart speakers is an emerging trend affecting the Europe podcast market growth. For instance, Samsung and SONOS smart speakers have advanced streaming capabilities and these speakers allow an individual to listen to podcasts around the house using multi-room listening and can control from his/her mobile device using iOS and Android apps. Similarly, these speakers have voice access, which enables users to change audio content using voice commands. Such features help users access and conveniently play their podcast library and some smart speaker makers concentrate majorly on developing their product offerings by launching new variants. Therefore, such innovations by consumer electronics makers bode well for the market.

Major Challenge

The intense competition among podcast service providers and inconsistent user preferences is challenging the Europe podcast market growth. With numerous global and domestic players, the market is highly fragmented. This leads to fierce competition and price wars among mobile podcast app providers. In European countries, these price competitions have an adverse impact on market growth as the cost is one of the key differentiators for consumers. Volatility in the preference of the consumer for new and fun content is another factor driving competition. However, providers must frequently update playlists and other content to keep them in sync with varying consumer preferences. Further, the steady development of new and innovative content requires technological advancements. Therefore, negligence to keep up with varying user discretion in a competitive market could lead to a loss of vendor time, money, and overall market value, which could affect the growth of the Europe Podcast Market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Podcast Market In Europe 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The podcast market in Europe analysis includes market segmentation by type (interviews, conversational, solo, panels, and repurposed content) and genre (news and politics, society and culture, comedy, sports, and others). This study identifies the advent of smart speakers, the growing adoption of wearable technology, and the Increasing emergence of bundled services as one of the prime reasons driving the podcast market in Europe's growth during the next few years.

The market share growth by the interviews segment will be significant during the forecast period. The interviews segment of the market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. This is because of the easy internet access and availability, and opportunities to listen to podcast interviews. Without looking at their screen in the car or on the move, users can listen to podcast interviews with people from various industries. The interview segment will also be assisted by the ability of blind people to listen to celebrities and influential speakers without worrying about context from a visual perspective and they can replay the interview at their desired pace. Further, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it more comfortable for interviewers to conduct interviews remotely via podcasts. Therefore such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of this segment over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Audioboom Group plc

Block Inc.

British Broadcasting Corp.

CBS Interactive Inc.

Deezer SA

Funkwhale

Guardian News and Media Ltd.

hearthis.at

iHeartMedia Inc.

Jamendo SA

Jango

Maple Media LLC

Mixcloud Ltd.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Sorted Ventures Ltd.

SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG

Spotify Technology SA

Vendor Offerings

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers podcasts such as the School of Greatness and maintenance phase.

The company offers podcasts such as the School of Greatness and maintenance phase. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers podcasts such as Amazon music podcasts.

The company offers podcasts such as Amazon music podcasts. Apple Inc. - The company offers podcasts such as iTunes podcasts.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The radio market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.09% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 8,509.2 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (broadcast radio, online mobile radio, and satellite radio), revenue (advertising, public license fee, and subscription), and geography( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Access to the latest music and live updates notably drives the global radio market growth.

The music production equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 1.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.44%. This report extensively covers music production equipment market segmentation by type (public address equipment, digital keyboards, studio headphones, DJ gear, and music synthesizers) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving growth in the music production equipment market is the rising number of musicians and artists.

Podcast Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,127.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 24.23 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Audioboom Group plc, Block Inc., British Broadcasting Corp., CBS Interactive Inc., Deezer SA, Funkwhale, Guardian News and Media Ltd., hearthis. at, iHeartMedia Inc., Jamendo SA, Jango, Maple Media LLC, Mixcloud Ltd., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sorted Ventures Ltd., SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG, and Spotify Technology SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Genre



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Europe : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Podcast market in Europe 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Podcast market in Europe 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Genre Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Genre Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Interviews - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Interviews - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Interviews - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Interviews - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Interviews - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Conversational - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Conversational - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Conversational - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Conversational - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Conversational - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Solo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Solo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Solo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Solo - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Solo - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 45: Chart on Panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Panels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Panels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Repurposed content - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 49: Chart on Repurposed content - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Repurposed content - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Chart on Repurposed content - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Repurposed content - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 53: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Genre

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Genre - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Genre - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Genre

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Genre



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Genre

7.3 News and politics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on News and politics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on News and politics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on News and politics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on News and politics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Society and culture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Society and culture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Society and culture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Society and culture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Society and culture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Comedy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Comedy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Comedy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Comedy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Comedy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Sports - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Sports - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Sports - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Sports - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Sports - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Genre

Exhibit 79: Market opportunity by Genre ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Market opportunity by Genre ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 81: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 82: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 84: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 85: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 86: Chart on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 90: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 94: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 98: Chart on Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Chart on Switzerland - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Switzerland - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 102: Chart on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Chart on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 106: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Data Table on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 108: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 109: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 110: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 111: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 112: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 113: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 114: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 119: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 124: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Audioboom Group plc

Exhibit 129: Audioboom Group plc - Overview



Exhibit 130: Audioboom Group plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Audioboom Group plc - Key offerings

12.7 Block Inc.

Exhibit 132: Block Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Block Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Block Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Block Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 British Broadcasting Corp.

Exhibit 136: British Broadcasting Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: British Broadcasting Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: British Broadcasting Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 CBS Interactive Inc.

Exhibit 139: CBS Interactive Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: CBS Interactive Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: CBS Interactive Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Deezer SA

Exhibit 142: Deezer SA - Overview



Exhibit 143: Deezer SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Deezer SA - Key news



Exhibit 145: Deezer SA - Key offerings

12.11 Guardian News and Media Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Guardian News and Media Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Guardian News and Media Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Guardian News and Media Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Guardian News and Media Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 iHeartMedia Inc.

Exhibit 150: iHeartMedia Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: iHeartMedia Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: iHeartMedia Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: iHeartMedia Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Maple Media LLC

Exhibit 154: Maple Media LLC - Overview



Exhibit 155: Maple Media LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Maple Media LLC - Key offerings

12.14 Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 157: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Sorted Ventures Ltd.

Exhibit 161: Sorted Ventures Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Sorted Ventures Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Sorted Ventures Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG

Exhibit 164: SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 165: SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: SoundCloud Global Ltd. and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.17 Spotify Technology SA

Exhibit 167: Spotify Technology SA - Overview



Exhibit 168: Spotify Technology SA - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Spotify Technology SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Spotify Technology SA - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio