European Pressure-Sensitive Industry Index 2019: Update on the Cost Indices of the Most Commonly Used Materials in Pressure-Sensitive Label Constructions

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Pressure-Sensitive Industry Cost Index 2019" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

What's driving the costs? The European Pressure-sensitive Industry Cost Index 2019 is an update on the cost indices of the most commonly used materials in pressure-sensitive label constructions.

It provides context and history to the cost inflation and deflation and gives a deep understanding of the underlying trends in key material costs of raw materials and converted products. It also analyzes the key drivers behind the cost changes.

You can purchase an annual subscription to 4 quarterly updates that you'll receive as PDF and Excel-Files.

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Practical Implication of the Indices

LABEL MATERIALS INDEX

2.1 85 Micron PE

2.2 BOPP

2.3 23 Micron PET

2.4 Thermal Paper

2.5 C1S Paper

2.6 Acrylic Emulsion

2.7 Hot Melt

2.8 Silicones

2.9 Glassine Release

2.10 Combined Overview

LABEL LAMINATE INDEX

3.1 85 micron PE/Acrylic Adhesive/Glassine Liner

3.2 60 micron PP/Acrylic Adhesive/Glassine Liner

3.3 Thermal Paper/Hot Melt Adhesive/Glassine Liner

3.4 C1S Paper/Hot Melt Adhesive/Glassine Liner

3.5 50 micron PP/Acrylic Adhesive/25 micron PET

3.6 Summary

3.7 Commentary

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9qhpdj





